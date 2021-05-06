Ewan McGregor’s Netflix Limited Series ‘Halston’: Everything We Know So Far

Avid readers of What’s on Netflix will know that prolific producer, Ryan Murphy (Glee, Hollywood, American Horror Story), signed an exclusive output deal with Netflix back in 2019. One of our most anticipated shows from his upcoming roster is Halston starring Ewan McGregor. Here’s what you need to know.

Halston is an upcoming biopic from Ryan Murphy, and is the third of his Original series produced exclusively for Netflix.

Before we dig into what you need to know, here’s the full trailer released by Netflix on May 3rd, 2021.

What is Halston?

Really, the question should be ‘who is Halston’?

Roy Halston Frowick was an iconic American fashion designer, who rose to fame during the 70s and 80s. His designs were comfortable and cosmopolitan: simple and elegant silhouettes created out of luxurious fabrics such as suede and cashmere. He believed fashion should be pared back, allowing women to enjoy the new freedoms the 60s had brought, without unnecessary fuss and frills getting in their way.

Halston is equally famous for his fast-living lifestyle and preference for hard substances. A regular at the Studio 54 club, he was often in the company of stars and starlets such as Andy Warhol, Liza Minelli, and Bianca Jagger. However, as his fame progressed, Halston’s ‘work hard, play hard’ ethos spiraled out of control.

Halston sheds light on the personal and professional life of the designer, from his roots as a small town hat-maker in the 50s, to dressing icons such as Elizabeth Taylor and Jakie Kennedy at the height of his fame.

The series is produced by Ryan Murphy, written by playwright Sharr White and directed by Daniel Minahan (Game of Thrones, American Horror Story, True Blood).

As you can see from the brief teaser above, Ewan McGregor (Star Wars, Trainspotting, Birds of Prey) stars in the titular role.

Production for the series took place throughout the latter stages of 2020 with filming predominantly taking place throughout New York City.

We'll have a full preview for this soon but here's some pictures of Ewan McGregor on set for Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series Halston! Photos by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/MEGA/GC Images pic.twitter.com/gszvzp20h8 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 23, 2020

When is Halston coming to Netflix?

For some time, Netflix had been vague about when Halston was arriving: all we knew was May 2021.

However, Netflix has confirmed in the last week that Halston will be available to stream from Friday 14 May 2021.

Who stars in Halston?

Here’s who will be starring in Halston on Netflix…

Ewan McGregor as designer, Roy Halston Fronwick

Rory Culkin (Castle Rock, Signs) as New York film director Joel Schumacher, known for The Phantom of the Opera, The Lost Boys, St Elmo’s Fire, and Batman Forever

Rebecca Davan as Elsa Peretti, jewelry designer at Tiffany & Co during the 70s

Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin

David Pittu (True Story, Men in Black 3) as Joe Eula, a prominent fashion illustrator from the 60s and 70s

Krysta Rodriguez (Married, Chasing Life) as the legendary Liza Minnelli

Gianfranco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, Halston’s boyfriend and window-dresser

Bill Pullman (Sleepless in Seattle, The Sinner) as David Mahoney

Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls, Dirty Dancing) as Eleanor Lambert, fashion publicist and PR girl

Vera Farmiga as Adele

What’s the runtime and episode count of Halston?

According to the show’s IMDb page, Halston is a mini-series consisting of five episodes. Based on that, we estimate each episode will be between 50-60 minutes long.

Production stills from Halston







Are you looking forward to watching Halston on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!