‘Extraction 3’ on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is continuing to expand one of its fastest-growing, and most popular film franchises with the announcement that Chris Hemsworth will return as Tyler Rake for Extraction 3. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Extraction 3, including the plot, cast news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Extraction 3 is an upcoming Netflix action-thriller film directed by Sam Hargrave, and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo. AGBO is the production studio behind the movie.

How did Extraction 2 perform?

In the thriller’s first week, It was watched for a total of 88,400,000 hours. The week saw a radical change in the way Netflix tracks its weekly top tens by introducing its new view count. To calculate the number of views you take the total number of hours viewed and divide it by the Movie/Show’s total runtime in hours.

For Extraction 2, in its first week, you take the 88,400,000 hours viewed and divide it by the movie’s 124-minute run time (2.06542056075 in hours), which equates to 42.8 million views.

Who are the cast members of Extraction 3?

For now, the only cast member we can 100% confirm is Chris Hemsworth, who will be reprising their role as Tyler Rake.

We expect Idris Elba to reprise his role as Alcott, and Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan.

What is the production status of Extraction 3?

Official Production Status: In Development (Last Updated: 22/06/2023)

All we know for now is that the movie is in development, which the studio is still in the very early stages of. Scripts, casting, and pre-production will take up a lot of time before filming can begin on Extraction 3.

Both of the previous two movies began filming in November, running for four months before coming to an end in March. If Extraction 3 were to follow the same pattern then filming would begin in either November 2023 or November 2024.

What to expect from Extraction 3?

Next to nothing is known about the plot of Extraction 3 except for the fact we know that Tyler Rake, and Nik, have been offered a job by Alcott to come and work for his mysterious boss.

When will Extraction 3 be on Netflix?

Any release date for Extraction 3 largely depends on the production schedule.

Once filming begins we can make an educated guess on when we can expect Extraction 3 on Netflix.

Filming is unlikely to begin in 2023 but for the sake of the argument, if it were to start before the end of 2023 we would still be waiting until at least Q2 of 2025.

We expect filming to begin sometime in 2024, which would mean a release date could be as early as late 2025, or Q2 of 2026.

Regardless, fans have a patient wait ahead of them.

Are you excited for the release of Extraction 3 on Netflix?