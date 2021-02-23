Family-Musical ‘A Week Away’ Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Netflix has unveiled one of its most upbeat Originals of the year with family musical A Week Away. Coming to Netflix at the end of March 2021, we have everything you need to know about A Week Away, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

A Week Away is an upcoming Netflix Original Christian-Musical directed by Roman White and written by Alan Powell, Gabe Vasquez, and Kali Bailey. The Original is a feature-length debut for director Roman White, whose career has predominately been spent directing music videos for pop stars such as Carrie Underwood, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift.

At the time of writing A Week Away is scheduled to be the 30th Netflix Original film released in 2021.

When is the A Week Away Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that A Week Away will be coming to Netflix globally on Friday, 26th March 2021.

The Original was scheduled to be released in 2020, but thanks to the global pandemic the release date was pushed back.

What is the runtime?

According to the movie’s official IMDb page, A Week Away has a runtime of 90 minutes.

What is the plot of A Week Away?

Troubled teen Will Hawkins has a run-in with the police and lands himself in trouble. His life is now at a crossroad, does he attend a juvenile detention center, or attend a Christian summer camp? Choosing the latter, Will finds himself completely out of place, but when he meets Avery, his heart begins to open up.

Who are the cast members of A Week Away?

Practically all of the cast of A Week Away has been announced, but the names of some roles are yet to be revealed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Will Hawkins Kevin G. Quinn Bunk’d | Hubie Halloween | A Christmas Love Story Avery Bailee Madison Brothers | Bridge to Terabithia | Just Go With It Avery’s Dad David Koechner Anchorman | Anchorman 2 | Get Smart TBA Sherri Shepherd 30 Rock | Precious | One for the Money Mark Ed Amatrudo Nashville | Hillbilly Elegy | The Right Stuff TBA Kat Conner Sterling The Gifted | 9-1-1 | Choice TBA Iain Tucker The Order | Insatiable TBA Jahbril Cook *Debuting in A Week Away*

Who wrote the music for A Week Away?

None of the songs featured in A Week Away is original music made for the feature. Instead, select songs have been selected from the music of For King & Country, Amy Grant, and Michael W. Smith, and reimagined for A Week Away.

When and where was A Week Away filmed?

Principal photography took place way before the global pandemic would have forced delays. All of the filming took place in Nashville, Tennesse, and was carried out between the 15th of September and the 12th of October, 2019.

Are you looking forward to the release of A Week Away on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!