First Details on Harlan Coben’s Next Netflix Movie ‘Six Years’

Harlan Coben will be returning to Netflix with another adaptation in the near future as it appears Six Years has been resurrected and set to release on Netflix soon. We’ve got some early details including the fact that Channing Tatum is lined up to play the lead role.

It’s not the first time a movie adaptation of Six Years has been announced. In fact, the movie has been in development hell for quite some time. It originally was announced in December 2013 at Paramount Pictures with Jonathan Stokes adapting the script. Hugh Jackman was set to play the lead role but in 2016, the production went dark and we’ve heard nothing since.

Fast forward a few years and Netflix announced it had an overall output deal with the famed writer, Harlan Coben and since has released two limited series adapting his work. The first was Safe that released in January 2019 and The Stranger which released in early 2020.

The book that the movie will be based on released back in 2013 as a stand-alone novel. The novel was listed as a NY Times bestseller in April 2013.

The news comes from Daniel Richtman who is a journalist who publishes scoops exclusively on Patreon.

On March 9th, 2020 he revealed some of the first details of what we can expect from Six Years which is one of several new Harlan Coben adaptations in the works.

First and foremost, he revealed that Channing Tatum is attached for the upcoming movie and is set to play the role of Jake Fisher. Also set to write (taking over the duties from Jonathan Stokes) is Arash Amel.

The early synopsis of the movie is as follows:

Jake Fisher watched the love of his life, Natalie, marry another man. Six years later, Jake comes across the other man’s obituary. He resolves to attend the funeral, hoping to catch a glimpse of Natalie. But the mourning widow is not Natalie, throwing all of his past memories with the woman into question.

Sadly, that’s all we know for definite for now and it’s absolutely worth mentioning that Netflix has yet to confirm any of this.

We’ll keep you updated as time progresses.