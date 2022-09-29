Why ‘In The Dark’ Won’t Be Back for Season 5 at Netflix

In The Dark has come to its conclusion following the finale airing on The CW in early September and added to Netflix shortly after. Here’s why the show was canceled and when it’ll potentially leave Netflix.

The show evolved dramatically over the course of the three seasons. The series begins as a crime drama that sees a blind woman helping find a killer of a friend.

In The Dark was created by Corinne Kingsbury and starred Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, and Casey Deidrick.

The show came to Netflix in the United States under a sweeping output deal Netflix had with The CW between 2013 and 2019. New seasons typically arrived on Netflix around a week following the finale air date, with the fourth (and now final season) arriving on September 13th, 2022.

All four seasons consisting of 52 episodes, are now available on Netflix US in full.

The show never made its way onto Netflix outside the United States, it’s worth noting. In most international regions, the show went unsold and is therefore unavailable via a streaming service.

In The Dark was canceled by The CW

The CW pulled the plug on several shows over the past year and sadly, In The Dark was one of them. Numerous shows were canceled prematurely or given final season orders, including Dynasty, The Flash, Riverdale, and others.

The news comes as the network pivots its programming and changes given its new ownership.

No talks came about shopping the show to another network, meaning that season 4 is the final season despite ending in a way that sets up additional seasons.

In an interview with Nerds and Beyond, Perry Mattfeld spoke about what a fifth season would’ve entailed for Murphy, saying:

“I think our season 5 would have been interesting to see where Murphy does go. Does she care if she gets caught? Is she just gonna run away with Felix and see how long they can hide and kind of, you know, would we have seen her in a completely different place, would she just be alone? I don’t know. There’s so many ways that could have gone. I think I can say, this is just my opinion, but that most of our fans will feel happy and justified and proud of Murphy for getting some revenge after everything she’s had to go through over the last four seasons.”

When will In The Dark leave Netflix?

With the show now concluded and available on Netflix, the clock begins ticking when the show will eventually leave the streamer.

As per all shows that came to Netflix via The CW deal, In The Dark will remain on Netflix for the foreseeable and leave after 5 years.

Our current intel is that the Netflix expiry date for In The Dark is December 10th, 2027.

With that said, we could see the show leave as early as September 13th, 2027, as that’s five years exactly following season 4’s addition.

