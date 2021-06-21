French Movie ‘How I Became a Super Hero’ Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Bolstering part of Netflix’s international releases in July 2021 will be a French superhero movie How I Became a Super Hero which seems like a mix between The Incredibles, The Boys, and Jupiter’s Legacy.

The movie is adapted from the novel by Gérald Bronner and first premiered at the Deauville Film Festival back in September 2020. It was then sold to Netflix. How I Became a Super Hero is set to arrive on Netflix globally on July 9th, 2021.

It’s one of a number of high-profile superhero titles to come out of Europe for Netflix as of late. Just earlier this year, the Italian series Zero released with 8 episodes.

What is the plot of How I Became a Superhero?

Superheroes, now a part of every day life in Paris, France, compete to become the most famous, sometimes at all costs. But when a new and dangerous drug hits the Parisian streets, suddenly mortals develop superpowers of their own. Aided by two former superheros, Monte Carlo and Callista, it’s up to Paris detectives Moreau and Schaltzmann to dismantle the emerging drug empire.

Who are the cast members of How I Became a Superhero?

The following are the confirmed cast members of How I Became a Superhero:

Role Cast Member Where have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Gary Moreau / Titan Pio Marmaï I Kissed a Girl | Murphy’s Law | The First Day of the Rest of Your Life Callista Leïla Bekhti Paris, je t’aime | A Prophet | All That Glitters Lieutenant Schaltzmann Vimala Pons Elle | Eden Log | The Wild Boys Monte Carlo Benoit Poelvoorde Man Bites Dog | The Brand New Testament | Romantic Anonymous Naja Swann Arlaud Bloody Milk | By the Grace of God | Lazare Alex Mehdi Boudina Sauvage | All About Mothers | L’art du crime Un brûlé Jovani Noupinbon Positif Pompier Farid Afifi Peur sur le lac | The Specials | Just to Be Sure

What is the runtime of How I Became a Super Hero?

The movie has a confirmed run time of 97 minutes.

Will you be watching How I Became a Superhero on Netflix in July 2021? Let us know in the comments below!