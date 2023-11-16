‘Frybread Face and Me’ Navajo Drama Film Coming to Netflix in November 2023

A new Netflix family drama, Frybread Face and Me is centered around the relationship between two Najavo cousins from two different walks of life and is coming to the streaming service in November 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know about Frybread Face and Me, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Frybread Face and Me is an upcoming Netflix Original drama film written, directed, and produced by Billy Luther. A total of six production companies are credited with working on the film, including Fit Via Vi Film Productions, Good Gravy Films, MACRO, Rei Co-Op Studios, River Road Entertainment, and The Sundance Screenwriters’ Lab.

The number of production companies listed explains the extensive list of executive producers for the film, but most notably, Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi.

When is the Frybread Face and Me Netflix release date?

We can confirm that the movie is scheduled to be released worldwide on Netflix on November 24th, 2023. It will also have a limited release in theatres starting November 24th, distributed by ARRAY.

Frybred Face and Me had its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 11th, 2023. It has since been featured in various film festivals across the USA, including Mill Valley, Middleburg, Virginia, and Denver.

Frybread Face and Me won the audience award at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Netflix has yet to release its trailer for the film.

What is the plot of Frybread Face and Me?

The synopsis for Frybread Face and Me has been sourced from IMDb:

“Two adolescent Navajo cousins from different worlds bond during a summer herding sheep on their grandmother’s ranch in Arizona while learning more about their family’s past and themselves.”

Who are the cast members of Frybread Face and Me?

Keir Tallman plays the role of Benny. Frybred Face and Me is the movie debut of the young actor, whose only acting credits are an appearance in an episode of Walker: Independence and the short Remember.

Charley Hogan plays the role of Fry. The actresses’ only acting credit is in Frybread Face and Me, where they made their debut.

Sarah H. Natani plays the role of Grandma Lorraine, who also made their acting debut in this film.

Martin Sensmeier plays the role of Marvin. The actor is known for being Red Harvest in The Magnificent Seven and a Wanahton in five episodes of Westworld.

The remaining supporting cast members are;

Kahara Hodges (Rutherford Falls) as Aunt Lucy

(Rutherford Falls) as Aunt Lucy Morningstar Angeline (Outer Range) as Ann

(Outer Range) as Ann Nasheen Sleuth (Fukry) as Aunt Sharon

(Fukry) as Aunt Sharon Jeremiah Bitsui (Better Call Saul) as Uncle Roger

(Better Call Saul) as Uncle Roger Sunny Dooley (Hacking at Leaves) as Female Navajo Doctor

When and where was Frybread Face and Me filmed?

Filming reportedly took place in Sante Fe, New Mexico, USA, which started on July 12th, 2021, before ending a few weeks later on August 6th, 2021.

What is the runtime?

The film has a confirmed runtime of 83 minutes.

