‘Masters of the Universe: Revolution’ on Netflix: January 2024 Release and What We Know So Far

Teela and He-Man return to fight against the forces of evil as Eternia faces its gravest threat in Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is an upcoming Netflix original animated series created by Kevin Smith and based upon the characters of Masters of the Universe. It is the sequel to the 2021 animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Powerhouse Animation is the studio behind the series. The studio also produces other Netflix Originals such as Blood of Zeus, Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne, Skull Island, and the upcoming Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft series.

When is the Masters of the Universe: Revolution Netflix release date?

At the time of writing Netflix has only revealed the release month the release of Masters of the Universe: Revolution. However, we have heard that a preliminary release date for the series is January 25th, 2024.

Please note that all release dates are subject to change.

What is the plot of Masters of the Universe: Revolution?

The following synopsis was sourced from Netflix;

“It’s technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull. The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!”

Who are the cast members of Masters of the Universe: Revolution?

Mark Hamill will reprise his role as the villainous Skeletor. He first played the iconic villain in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Outside of playing legendary Star Wars figure Luke Skywalker, Hamill is known for his extensive voice-acting career, lending his voice to hundreds of characters across some of the most iconic animated franchises in recent history.

Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist replaces Sarah Michelle Gellar as the voice of Teela. The actress has worked with Kevin Smith on numerous occasions, including multiple episodes of Supergirl, and movies such as the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and Clerks 2.

Chris Wood returns to reprise his role as Prince Adam and He-Man. The actor previously acted alongside his wife Melissa Benoist as Mon-El in Supergirl. He also played the role of Kai Parker in The Vampire Diaries.

Meg Foster joins the cast as Motherboard, and Keith David plays the role of Hordak. Foster is well known among fans of the 1987 live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe for her portrayal of Evil-Lyn. Meanwhile, Keith David is one of the most beloved and recognizable voice actors in the business, thanks to lending his voice to hundreds of different roles across various movies, television shows, and video games.

William Shatner is also part of the cast. However, his role has yet to be revealed.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that the series will only consist of five episodes.

