‘Gabbys Dollhouse’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in January 2021

One of the two yet to be released TV series from Dreamworks TV has set a January 2021 Netflix release date. Season 1 of Gabby’s Dollhouse will premiere globally on Netflix on January 5th, 2021.

Gabby’s Dollhouse is based on the kids playtoys and the Gabby & Friends YouTube channel which boasts close to 27 million views at the time of publishing.

Here’s how Dreamworks describes the show:

“Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue’s Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed media series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby’s Dollhouse!”

Among the voice cast for the series includes Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby, Tucker Chandler as Pandy Paws, Juliet Donenfeld as Cakey, Maggie Lowe as Baby Box and Donovan Patton as Catrat.

The series will arrive on January 5th, 2021 but originally it was expected in November 2020. We’ve included it in our January 2021 rumor list up until now.

Interestingly, the verified Gabby’s Dollhouse Twitter account has not Tweeted since October 2018 when the show was officially announced.

2021 is going to be purr-fection! #GabbysDollhouse is now premiering January 5 on @Netflix. 😻 pic.twitter.com/zc6TQsNoZa — dreamworksjr (@dreamworksjr) October 27, 2020

The series looks to be delayed from its original date. Originally, we reported on the series coming to Netflix on November 3rd which as of the time of publishing, the Dreamworks website still reports it as.

You can see the official theme song video for the series in the video posted to the DreamWorks account below.

The series comes to Netflix as part of the expansive Dreamworks TV deal that was struck back in 2013. We recently published bit of a retrospective on the deal which looks set to come to an end after its current roster of shows come to an end.

Here are a couple more screenshots from the first season of Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to catching Gabby’s Dollhouse on Netflix.