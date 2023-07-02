What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 3rd to 9th, 2023

Another week of new Netflix releases awaits. Below, we’ll walk you through the preliminary list of all the new movies and series (whether licensed or Netflix Originals) scheduled to arrive on Netflix between July 3rd through July 9th, 2023.

Missed any of the new releases that arrived last week? You can find all 43 new titles that dropped on July 1st here and we’ve even recently compiled a list of every new documentary released in 2023.

There’s still a bunch to look forward to beyond this week’s new arrivals. You can find the most comprehensive guide to what’s coming up in July 2023 here.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

65 (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Produced by Sam Raimi and written by the same team as A Quiet Place, 65 was the new dinosaur-laden sci-fi movie helmed by Adam Driver.

While neither a box office sensation nor a critical darling, 65 will undoubtedly perform well on Netflix next weekend, given prior action titles have always done well in the top 10s.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

One of the numerous shows over the summer getting split into two halves (boo!) is The Lincoln Lawyer, which sees Manuel Garcia-Rulfo reprise his role as Mickey Haller.

Based on the fourth book in the Michael Connelly book series, this season, we’ll see Mickey back in court with is mojo but facing plenty of new obstacles along the way.

The Out-Laws (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday

A big ensemble cast which is led by Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, and Pierce Brosnan, serves as Netflix’s big new movie for the week.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new action-comedy:

“Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: This list covers Netflix US – other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Little Angel (Volume 3)

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 4th

The King Who Never Was (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 5th

Back to 15 (Season 2) Netflix Original

My Happy Marriage (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rebellion / Rebelión (2022)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 2)

WHAM! (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 6th

Deep Fake Love / Falso Amor (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Cash / Gold Brick (2023) Netflix Original

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 1) Netflix Original

Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 7th

Fatal Seduction (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hack My Home (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Out-Laws (2023) Netflix Original

Seasons (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.