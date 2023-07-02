What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 3rd to 9th, 2023

Another week of new Netflix releases awaits. Below, we’ll walk you through the preliminary list of all the new movies and series (whether licensed or Netflix Originals) scheduled to arrive on Netflix between July 3rd through July 9th, 2023.
Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week
65 (2023)
Coming to Netflix: Saturday
Produced by Sam Raimi and written by the same team as A Quiet Place, 65 was the new dinosaur-laden sci-fi movie helmed by Adam Driver.
While neither a box office sensation nor a critical darling, 65 will undoubtedly perform well on Netflix next weekend, given prior action titles have always done well in the top 10s.
The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
One of the numerous shows over the summer getting split into two halves (boo!) is The Lincoln Lawyer, which sees Manuel Garcia-Rulfo reprise his role as Mickey Haller.
Based on the fourth book in the Michael Connelly book series, this season, we’ll see Mickey back in court with is mojo but facing plenty of new obstacles along the way.
The Out-Laws (2023) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix: Friday
A big ensemble cast which is led by Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, and Pierce Brosnan, serves as Netflix’s big new movie for the week.
Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new action-comedy:
“Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Please note: This list covers Netflix US – other regions will vary.
Coming to Netflix on July 3rd
- Little Angel (Volume 3)
- Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 4th
- The King Who Never Was (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 5th
- Back to 15 (Season 2) Netflix Original
- My Happy Marriage (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Rebellion / Rebelión (2022)
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 2)
- WHAM! (2023) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 6th
- Deep Fake Love / Falso Amor (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Cash / Gold Brick (2023) Netflix Original
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 1) Netflix Original
- Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 7th
- Fatal Seduction (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Hack My Home (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Out-Laws (2023) Netflix Original
- Seasons (2023) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 8th
Coming to Netflix on July 9th
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1)
What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.