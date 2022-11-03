‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Season 1 Release

Ahead of the release of the first season of Gyeongseong Creature, it has been revealed that the series has already been renewed for a second season. Filming is reportedly set to get underway in 2023, but we aren’t expecting to see the second season until late 2023 or early 2024.

Gyeongseong Creature is a South Korean Netflix Original historical thriller series written by screenwriter Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Jung Dong Yoon.

The series stars popular actors Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee. Park Seo Joon is most recognizable to Netflix subscribers as Park Sae Roy in Itaewon Class. As for Han So Hee, she is instantly recognizable as Yoon Ji Woo in My Name.

The story of Gyeongseong Creature takes place in 1945 when the rights and sovereignty of the people have been taken away, and the youths of the day put their lives on the line for the sake of happiness.

When will filming begin on season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature?

As reported by Naver, filming is reportedly scheduled to begin in early 2023. An exact filming schedule is yet to be revealed.

#GyeongseongCreature confirmed to produce season 2 with #ParkSeoJun and #HanSoHee ❤️‍🔥 Netflix said the filming schedule hasn't been decided but some article said it plans to begin the filming in early 2023 Seojun-ah hwaiting 🔥🔥https://t.co/tklbnRZLHE#박서준 pic.twitter.com/0TD8iDSeyH — vel (@junvely88) November 3, 2022

When can we expect to see Gyeongseong Creature season 2 on Netflix?

We’re yet to learn when the first season of Gyeongseong Creature is coming to Netflix, but it is expected to be released in either late 2022 or early 2023.

Given that filming isn’t scheduled to take place until 2023, we can expect either a late 2023 or early 2024 for Gyeongseong Creature season 2.

Are you looking forward to two seasons of Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!