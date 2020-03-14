Happy! Season 2 Coming to Netflix on March 27th

Happy! has returned for its second and final season on Syfy. Netflixers around the world will be able to also watch Happy! season 2 but will differ depending on where you live. Here’s a breakdown of when you can expect season 2 of Happy! to be streaming on your Netflix region in 2020.

The Syfy series was a surprise hit of 2017 and 2018. The series stars Christopher Meloni playing a cynical ex-detective who’s not turned into being a hitman. Happy! is classed as a Netflix Original everywhere outside of the United States although Netflix has no involvement in the production.

The first season saw some great guest stars such as Jerry Springer and Billy West. For season 2, Christopher Fitzgerald was been bumped from a recurring character to regular. We also know that Ann-Margret was been cast for the second season.

Season 2 began airing on Syfy in the US on March 27th and wrapped up in late May 2019. Sadly, despite positive reviews from critics and viewers, it was sadly not renewed for a third season from Syfy.

Now let’s take a look at when season 2 of Happy! will be on Netflix in each respective region.

When will Happy! Season 2 be on Netflix where it’s an Original?

Happy! is carried in many regions as a Netflix Original. These regions include the United Kingdom and Australia.

Now that the series has begun airing season 2 we can now comfortably say that it won’t be coming to Netflix weekly. Instead, we’ll have to wait until all episodes have released before a Netflix release.

The release date for the United Kingdom has now been confirmed to be coming on June 5th, 2019.

When will Happy! Season 2 be on Netflix in the United States?

Happy! isn’t a Netflix Original in the United States. That means you’ll have to wait significantly longer than most other regions that we’ve listed above.

We were originally expecting season 2 of Happy! to be on Netflix by the end of 2019 but sadly that didn’t happen.

In the middle of March 2020, however, we found out that season 2 of Happy! would be arriving on Netflix in the US on March 27th, 2020.

Are you looking forward to seeing Happy! season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments and be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating as and when we hear more.