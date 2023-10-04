‘His Three Daughters’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix made another big pickup from TIFF in early October, announcing it would soon be the streaming home to His Three Daughters, a tear-jerking drama from director Azazel Jacobs. Here’s everything we know so far about the movie.

Deadline reported the acquisition on October 2nd – later confirmed by Netflix in a minimal press release – suggesting that Netflix paid around $7 million for the global rights to the movie following its premiere.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) amongst a strong roster of titles, with Netflix also debuting a few titles of its own at the festival.

This is one of several recent acquisitions Netflix has made either from festivals or elsewhere in recent months. Netflix picked up Old Dads from first-time director Bill Burr away from Miramax. From the festival circuit this year, Netflix has picked up May December and Fair Play, both set to debut before the end of 2023. This marks their fourth acquisition from TIFF, with the others being Woman Of The Hour, Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa, and Hit Man.

His Three Daughters is directed by Azazel Jacobs, best known for movies like French Exit and The Lovers. Jacobs was also instrumental on the HBO series Doll & Em.

No release date has been set for the movie at the time of writing. It does seem unlikely that it’ll debut in 2023, however.

Now, let’s dig into what else is known about the movie.

What’s His Three Daughters about?

Per TIFF, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“When their father’s health worsens, three estranged sisters come together to try to plan for the inevitable. The eldest is high-strung Katie, who talks a hundred miles a minute and stresses about all the practical details. The middle sister, Rachel, is ready to check out after spending a year taking care of the man. And the youngest sibling, Christina, seems always on the verge of tears, trying her best to clumsily keep the peace while they’re all stuck in their father’s small apartment.”

His Three Daughters has a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Who is in the cast of His Three Daughters?

The relatively small cast for the drama shouldn’t undermine the star power on display. Among the actors and actresses you’ll see throughout the movie include:

Natasha Lyonne (Netflix’s Russian Doll, Netflix’s Orange is the New Black) as Rachel

(Netflix’s Russian Doll, Netflix’s Orange is the New Black) as Rachel Elizabeth Olsen (Wandavision, Netflix’s Kodachrome) as Christina

(Wandavision, Netflix’s Kodachrome) as Christina Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) as Katie

(Gone Girl) as Katie Jovan Adepo (Fences, Netflix’s upcoming 3 Body Problem) as Benji

(Fences, Netflix’s upcoming 3 Body Problem) as Benji Jay O. Sanders (The Day After Tomorrow, Netflix’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) as Vincent

(The Day After Tomorrow, Netflix’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) as Vincent Rudy Galvan (Chicago P.D.) as Angel

(Chicago P.D.) as Angel Jose Febus (El Carrito)

(El Carrito) Randy Ramos Jr. (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

(Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) Jasmine Bracey (Chicago P.D.)

What were the reviews like for His Three Daughters?

Given the movie has already premiered, many critics have been able to see and publish their reviews.

Based on seven critics’ reviews, the movie holds an 80 on Metacritic, and on RottenTomatoes, it holds a 100% rating based on 20 reviews at the time of publishing. It’s on course for a Certified Fresh rating assuming it can garner further reviews from Top Critics or keep a 75%+ rating with 40 reviews, given it’ll be a limited release.

ScreenDaily reviewed the movie, concluding it’s “An intensely composed elegy about the devastating effect of saying goodbye to a parent.”

The Playlist not only praised the acting performances of the leading three but said, “Jacobs and cinematographer Sam Levy have crafted a drama that takes place almost entirely in one enclosed space and somehow avoided the dreaded claustrophobic aesthetic that makes one feel like they are watching a filmed play.”

High Frequency Entertainment, Arts & Sciences, Tango, Animal Pictures, Talkies Inc., and Case Study Films are behind the movie, with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) acting as the sales agency.

Are you looking forward to His Three Daughters on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.