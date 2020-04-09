Indian Dark-Comedy ‘Hasmukh’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Arriving this April is the latest Hindi Original series from Netflix, Hasmukh. Bold and bloodied, the exciting new comedy could be one of the best Hindi Original yet. We have everything you need to know about Hasmukh, including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Hasmukh is an upcoming Hindi Netflix Original dark-comedy series – The series is the 11th Hindi Netflix Original series and the 25th overall. Fans of the crime-series Dexter may see some parallels between both stories, as Hasmukh definitely has many of the same elements.

When is the Netflix release date of Hasmukh season 1?

We have confirmation that the first season of Hasmukh will be arriving on Friday, April 17th, 2020.

What is the plot of Hasmukh?

The plot for Hasmukh is as follows:

Hasmukh, a timid and quiet small-town comedian gets his big break on the stage and becomes a viral sensation. There’s only one problem, for Hasmukh to keep up his comedy mojo, he has to commit murder. Determined not to kill innocent people, Hasmukh leads a double life as a comedy genius and murderous vigilante.

Who are the cast members of Hasmukh?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Hasmukh:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Hasmukh Vir Das Delhi Belly | Go Goa Gone | Shivaay TBA Ranvir Shorey Ek Tha Tiger | Titli | Khosla Ka Ghosla! Krishna Kumar Suhail Shorey Tennis Buddies News Reporter Neeraj Pandey A Wednesday | Special Chabbis | Baby Rhea Mehra Deeksha Sonalkar Bani: Ishq Da Kalma | My Name Ijj Lakhan | Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap TBA Amrita Bagchi City of Dreams | Phobia | Music Teacher TBA Ravi Kishan Raavan | Agent Vinod | Mukkabaaz TBA Raza Murad Jodhaa Akbar | Bajirao | Padmaavat TBA Manoj Pahwa Article 15 | Mulk | Being Cyrus

How many episodes will the first season of Hasmukh feature?

According to information on the series official IMDb page, the first season will feature a total of 10 episodes.

What is the parental rating?

Due to the blood, violence and foul language, the parental rating of Hasmukh will be R.

Will an English dub be available?

As with all the other non-English Netflix Originals, a dub will be provided in a multitude of languages, but yes an English dub will be available.

Is there only one season of Hasmukh?

Referring back to IMDb, the database has Hasmukh listed as a mini-series, but it’s unclear if this is correct.

If Hasmukh turns out to be extremely popular then there’s every chance there will be more seasons of the dark-comedy.

