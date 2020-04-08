‘Mystic Pop-Up Bar’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast & Release Schedule

We’re already looking ahead to a highly anticipated k-drama, scheduled to in May 2020, Mystic Pop-UP Cart. We have everything you need to know about Mystic Pop-Up Cart including the plot, cast, trailer, Netflix release date and episode schedule.

Mystic Pop-Up Bar is an upcoming Netflix Original k-drama series based on the webtoon Ssanggap Pocha by author Bae Hye-Soo. The series will be directed by Jun Chang Geun, who’s previously known for his work on The Package and What Happens to My Family?

When is the Netflix release date for Mystic Pop-Up Bar?

The first episode of Mystic Pop-Up Bar is scheduled for broadcast on the South Korean network jTBC on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020.

This means the first episode should arrive on Netflix on Thursday, May 21st, 2020.

Two episodes of Mystic Pop-Up Bar will be arriving on a weekly basis on Thursdays and Fridays.

How many episodes will the first season of Mystic Pop-Up Bar contain?

It has been confirmed that the first season of Mystic Pop-Up Bar will have a total of 16 episodes.

Each respective episode will have a run time of around 60 minutes.

Mystic Pop-Up Bar season 1 episode release schedule

The following table is the episode release schedule of Mystic Pop-Up Bar for jTBC and Netflix:

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 20/05/2020 21/05/2020 2 21/05/2020 22/05/2020 3 27/05/2020 28/05/2020 4 28/05/2020 29/05/2020 5 03/06/2020 04/06/2020 6 04/06/2020 05/06/2020 7 10/06/2020 11/06/2020 8 11/06/2020 12/06/2020 9 17/06/2020 18/06/2020 10 18/06/2020 19/06/2020 11 24/06/2020 25/06/2020 12 25/06/2020 26/06/2020 13 01/07/2020 02/07/2020 14 02/07/2020 03/07/2020 15 08/07/2020 09/07/2020 16 09/07/2020 10/07/2020

What is the plot of Mystic Pop-Up Bar?

The plot for Mystic Pop-Up Bar is as follows:

Opening only at night upon the rooftop of a building, Han Kang Bae runs the Ssanggab Cart Bar. Alongside Han Kang Bae is fellow rooftop cart owner Woll Joo that runs a mysterious food cart. Together the pair provide food and drink to customers that are trying to heal their own internal wounds.

Who are the cast members of Mystic Pop-Up Bar?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Mystic Pop-Up Bar:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Wol Joo Hwang Jung Eum Kill Me, Heal Me | Secret | Giant Han Kang Bae Yook Sung Jae Goblin | Who Are You: School 2015 | The Heirs Cheif Giwi Choi Won Young Hyena | Doctor Prisoner | SKY Castle Department Head Yeom Lee Joon Hyuk Itaewon Class | Hot Stove League | Class of Lies Yeo Rin Jung Da Eun Class of Lies | With Coffee | The Wind Blows TBA Kim Yung Gun Woman of Dignity | Marriage Contract | Kill Me, Heal Me TBA Kim Mi Kyung Hi Bye, Mama! | V.I.P | Healer TBA Park Ha Na Fatal Promise | Empress Ki | Two Weeks TBA Oh Ha Nee The Tale of Nokdu | The Crowned Clown | Goodbye to Goodbye Mr. Go Lee Seung Chul Memorist | My Country: The New Age | Player

How much of the webtoon will Mystic Pop-Up Bar cover?

There’s every chance the series, across 16 hours of television, will cover all of the source material from the Ssanggap Pocha webtoon.

The popular webtoon currently stands at 148 chapters and is still ongoing. We’re not sure if the webtoon is close to an end, but it’s highly likely the story of Mystic Pop-Up Bar will conclude after one season.

Will Mystic Pop-Up Bar break into the top ten cable dramas?

Out of the top ten highest-rated cable dramas in South Korea, jTBC currently occupies 4 of places, including the number one spot with Sky Castle.

The most recent series to break into the top ten for the network was Itaewon Class, who’s popularity skyrocketed as the weeks went by.

At a minimum Mystic Pop-Up Bar will need to beat fellow jTBC drama The Lady in Dignity with over 12% to break the top ten. To take the number one spot the series will have to exceed SKY Castle’s massive rating of 23.799%

Are you looking forward to the release of Mystic Pop-Up Bar on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!