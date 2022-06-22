‘Intimacy’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Intimacy (or Intimidad as it’s known in many other regions which translates literally to Privacy) is Netflix’s latest big mystery thriller series that hails from Spain and features a big Money Heist star. The show has made waves since its June 2022 release date so will we be headed back for more? Here’s what we know about season 2 of Intimacy so far.

Releasing on June 10th, the Spanish-language show from Txintxua Films is a political mystery thriller.

Itziar Ituño is the big draw for the series and is perhaps best known for playing Raquel Murillo (Lisbon) in the Spanish series, Money Heist. As we’ve seen Netflix do with shows like Money Heist and even Stranger Things is by giving the biggest stars their own spin-off with the assumption that people jump over to watch shows with familiar faces.

If you’re yet to check out the series on Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“A rising politician’s career is threatened when a surreptitiously recorded video of her sex life is leaked to the public.”

Has Netflix Renewed Intimacy for a season 2?

Official Renewal Status: Pending

Our Renewal Prediction: Unlikely to return

No decision on the future of Intimacy has been announced as of late June 2022.

According to Spoiler from Bolavip, they state that Netflix will make a decision after 28 days (although there’s plenty of evidence that Netflix makes decisions far earlier and later than this) but given the way things tie up, they add, a second season is perhaps an unrealistic expectation.

The biggest reason for not coming back is that the series does, more or less, wrap up the main storyline. But as Bolavip recaps (translated from Spanish):

“In one of the last scenes it is suggested that Malen is not satisfied with the resolution of his case, so Netflix could take that point in the story for a second season with more personal plots from different women”

ElcoMercio also poured cold water on the possibility of a second season saying:

“Although neither the protagonists nor the producers have mentioned anything about a possible second round of episodes,”

It’s notably not been labeled as a “mini-series” or a “limited series” in any promotional material or on the Netflix UI so perhaps there’s still hope.

How well is Intimacy performing on Netflix?

Using a variety of sources, we can see how well Intimacy is performing (which as stated above will be a key indicator of whether the show gets a renewal) and one of the best ways is from Netflix itself via its top 10 hourly viewership numbers.

In its first two weeks on the platform, Intimacy has recorded 46.11 million hours of viewership (we’ll be tracking the show’s top 10 hourly data here).

In its second week, the show notably saw a 90% rise in viewership hours making it the number 1 non-English language show between June 12th and June 19th.

Here’s how that viewership breaks down:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 June 5th, 2022 to June 12th, 2022 15,900,000 4 1 June 12th, 2022 to June 19th, 2022 30,210,000 (+90%) 1 2

We can also tap into the raw top 10 data to see how well the show is doing too.

Thanks to FlixPatrol, we can get a good indication as to what regions the show is doing well and how it’s performing in the top 10s compared to other countries.

As you can see from the heat map below, you can see where the show is performing the best around the world and no surprise, primarily Spanish-language countries have accrued the most points for the show. Spain and Portugal are naturally seeing the show thrive but places like Argentina are too.

As we’ve seen with many European shows, they tend to perform well throughout Europe but while the show is showing up in primarily English-language countries, it’s far outperformed by the likes of Europe and South America.

Their data also suggests that the show peaked in popularity 5 days into its release and has dramatically declined every since. Is that because interest is waning? Most people gave up on the show early on or did everyone finish in a single sitting? We don’t know the answer but it is worthy of note as show’s often get renewed when they have longer legs.

Would you like to see Intimacy come back for a season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.