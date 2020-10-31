Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Call him and he’ll appear but sadly, that doesn’t work on Netflix. Even though Warner Brothers does have a new home for its movie library, the movie is still not available via streaming. Here’s why Beetlejuice is not on Netflix for 2020.

The 1988 movie while not a horror movie as such, has cemented itself as a true Halloween classic with millions rewatching the cult movie each year. It’s yet another Halloween movie from the genius that is Tim Burton who is a staple of Halloween with his various titles. The Nightmare Before Christmas stands out among his titles which is also a favorite this time of year.

Notably starring in Beetlejuice is Winona Ryder who has since remade a name for herself starring in Netflix’s own Stranger Things.

Why isn’t Beetlejuice on Netflix US?

By now you probably realize that Beetlejuice isn’t streaming on Netflix and as long as we’ve been covering Netflix, hasn’t ever been made available.

To determine why Beetlejuice isn’t on Netflix and whether or not it’ll stream on Netflix we need to look at two things.

First, it’s worth understanding how Netflix gets its content. In the case of movies, it buys up the licenses to stream over a certain period of months. When most people want to stream Beetlejuice, it’s Halloween and that’s a time when Warner Bros, the company that owns the show, will charge the most amount of money for the privilege.

In 2020, many thought that most Warner Brothers titles would automatically appear on HBO Max but that hasn’t been the case, at least with Beetlejuice. Long term that is where we expect the show to stay but for 2020, that’s not the case.

Where is Beetlejuice on Netflix for 2020?

A few regions of Netflix are streaming Beetlejuice for 2020. These include Hong Kong, Russia, South Korea and Thailand.

We do have some positive news though. If you’re a fan of either The Addams Family or Tim Burton, the good news is that as of the time of publishing it’s looking like Netflix is due to get the new TV series in development.

Do you wish Beetlejuice was on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.