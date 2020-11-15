Is ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Netflix?

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a holiday classic and as the festive season approaches, you may be wondering if you’re looking to stream the Tim Burton animated title on Netflix. Sadly, from 2019 the likelihood of it coming to Netflix are remote but we do have some good news for fans of the movie.

The movie is often controversial. Not because of its content but most arguments are over whether it’s either a Halloween or Christmas movie. Our opinion is that it’s a movie best enjoyed whenever you want to watch it, regardless of the time of year.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of Jack Skellington who works in Halloween-Town but wants to move over to Christmas Town in search of a better life that isn’t simply about scarring things.

Why The Nightmare Before Christmas won’t be on Netflix going forward (likely)

Up until 2018, some regions were still streaming The Nightmare Before Christmas including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

For those in the United States, you may remember the movie streaming on Netflix there but it was part of the massive Disney collection that left the service back in January 2016.

However, as with most regions around the world you’ll unlikely see the movie on Netflix going forward and there’s a simple reason. Disney+.

When Disney announced Disney+ it made efforts to claim back and stop licensing out its movies to competitors like Netflix. Since Disney+’s release in November 2019 that’s mostly been the case however, some licensing deals are still in place but we can’t say for sure whether that’ll ever include The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas will feature in Netflix docu-series

We do have a little silver lining here though. Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us will have a special holiday limited series in 2020 and one of the movies featured, will be The Nightmare Before Christmas. It arrives on December 1st, 2020 worldwide.

Do you wish The Nightmare Before Christmas was on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.