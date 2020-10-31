What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: Halloween 2020

Welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for October 31st with your new additions for Halloween which includes a big re-addition that departed last month. We’ll also check in with what’s trending for today.
Tomorrow is set to be another big first of the month for Netflix with a number of new titles announced over the past couple of days. They include an array of Lego titles plus Chappelle’s Show.
We also saw a number of titles leave Netflix today including the Disney series Goldie & Bear and the first season of Zumbo’s Just Desserts.
But now, let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for October 31st, 2020.
The 12th Man
Genre: Drama, History, Thriller, War
Director: Harald Zwart
Cast: Thomas Gullestad, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Marie Blokhus, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
Writer: Petter Skavlan
Runtime: 135 min
Awards: 4 wins & 4 nominations.
Looking for a superb thriller for Halloween? The 12th Man is a perfect addition if you’ve explored the rest of the Netflix Halloween offerings.
Here’s what you can expect from the multi-language movie:
“Based on true events, this story follows a Norwegian saboteur’s harrowing struggle to reach safety after escaping a Nazi attack during World War II.”
American Horror Story (Season 8)
Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller
Cast: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates
Writer: Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy
Runtime: 60 min
Awards: Won 2 Golden Globes. Another 124 wins & 379 nominations.
It’s a tad cheeky to call this a brand new addition given it was removed just last month from Netflix but it’s worth quickly highlighting never the less.
Season 8 returns just in time for Halloween but perhaps more importantly before season 9 comes to Netflix later in November.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 31st, 2020
1 New Movies Added Today
- The 12th Man (2017)
2 New TV Series Added Today
- Afronta! Facing It! (Season 1)
- American Horror Story (Season 8)
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 31st, 2020
The Great British Bake Off sees its usual Friday bump as a new episode arrives. The new Christmas movie added during the middle of the week, Holidate, is still at the top of the movie list.
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Holidate
|The Queen’s Gambit
|2
|Over the Moon
|The Great British Bake Off
|3
|Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
|Blood of Zeus
|4
|Bronx
|Barbaren
|5
|His House
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|6
|Hubie Halloween
|Grand Army
|7
|ParaNorman
|Cocomelon
|8
|Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight
|Unsolved Mysteries
|9
|The Grinch
|Schitt’s Creek
|10
|Rebecca
|The Office