What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: Halloween 2020

what's new on Netflix for October 31st with your new additions for Halloween which includes a big re-addition that departed last month.

Tomorrow is set to be another big first of the month for Netflix with a number of new titles announced over the past couple of days. They include an array of Lego titles plus Chappelle’s Show.

We also saw a number of titles leave Netflix today including the Disney series Goldie & Bear and the first season of Zumbo’s Just Desserts.

But now, let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for October 31st, 2020.

The 12th Man

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller, War

Director: Harald Zwart

Cast: Thomas Gullestad, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Marie Blokhus, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen

Writer: Petter Skavlan

Runtime: 135 min

Awards: 4 wins & 4 nominations.

Looking for a superb thriller for Halloween? The 12th Man is a perfect addition if you’ve explored the rest of the Netflix Halloween offerings.

Here’s what you can expect from the multi-language movie:

“Based on true events, this story follows a Norwegian saboteur’s harrowing struggle to reach safety after escaping a Nazi attack during World War II.”

American Horror Story (Season 8)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates

Writer: Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Won 2 Golden Globes. Another 124 wins & 379 nominations.

It’s a tad cheeky to call this a brand new addition given it was removed just last month from Netflix but it’s worth quickly highlighting never the less.

Season 8 returns just in time for Halloween but perhaps more importantly before season 9 comes to Netflix later in November.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 31st, 2020

1 New Movies Added Today

The 12th Man (2017)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Afronta! Facing It! (Season 1)

American Horror Story (Season 8)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 31st, 2020

The Great British Bake Off sees its usual Friday bump as a new episode arrives. The new Christmas movie added during the middle of the week, Holidate, is still at the top of the movie list.