Is ‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’ Season 1 on Netflix?

The past several weeks have seen the return of Bleach for its new anime series, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War. With new episodes every week, Netflix subscribers have been left wondering whether or not the anime series is available on the streaming service. The series is available on Netflix, but only in a handful of countries.

One of the most popular fictional franchises from Japan, the Bleach manga began its run in Weekly Shōnen Jump in August 2001, which ended fifteen years later in August 2016. During this time, the anime adaptation of Bleach was produced by the animation studio Pierrot, running for 366 episodes between 2004 and 2012.

However, as the anime series came to an end before author Tite Kubo finished the manga, fans were left hoping that the final arc of the series, Thousand Year Blood War, would receive an anime adaptation. In March 2020 it was officially announced the final arc would receive an anime adaptation and would serve as a sequel to the original Bleach series.

The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents, there are disappearing without a trace and nobody knows who’s behind it. Meanwhile, a dark shadow is also extending itself toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town.

Is Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War available to stream on Netflix US?

Sadly, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is not available on Netflix US.

If you want to watch the series in the US, you will need a subscription to Hulu. Many anime fans would have expected the series to land on Crunchyroll, however, Disney paid a premium fee to have the exclusive license to stream Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War on Hulu. With Disney throwing its hat into the anime ring, there’s going to be more competition for Netflix to get hold of streaming rights to new and popular anime series.

Outside of the US, Bleach Thousand Year Blood War can be found on Disney+.

Where can I stream Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War on Netflix?

You can stream Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War on Netflix. However, you will need a VPN in order to access the Netflix libraries where Bleach can be found.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War can be streamed on Netflix in the following countries;

Japan

Hong Kong

India

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

New episodes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is added to the libraries in the list of countries above every week, following the weekly release schedule.

Would you like to see Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!