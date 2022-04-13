Is Korean Zombie Series ‘Happiness’ on Netflix?

Thanks to the likes of Kingdom, Alive, and All of Us Are Dead, Netflix has picked up some of the best zombie horrors of the past few years from South Korea. But is Happiness, the 2021 zombie series available to stream on Netflix? Yes, but you’ll only find the series streaming in a handful of countries around the world as of April 2022

Happiness is a South Korean zombie horror series written by Han Sang Woon, and directed by Ahn Gil Ho. Sang Woon is the screenwriter behind the Korean adaptation of The Good Wife, and director Ahn Gil Ho previously worked on WATCHER, Memories of the Alhambra, and Stranger.

The series is about special agent Yoon Sae Bom being given the opportunity to move into an apartment complex that is set aside for the use of civil servants, but to get an incredibly desirable apartment, she pretends to marry her high school friend Jung Yi Hyun.

Her “husband” is a detective currently investigating the area for a mysterious disease. Together, the pair become trapped within the apartment complex when the disease turns the living into flesh-eating zombies.

Can I stream the South Korean series Happiness on Netflix?

The good news is you can stream Happiness on Netflix, the bad news is there is only a limited number of countries currently streaming the series.

At least eight countries are currently streaming Happiness on Netflix with most regions having received the show on April 12th, 2022. It’s worth noting that the show does not carry Netflix Original branding.

Regions currently streaming all 12 episodes of Happiness includes:

Australia

India

Israel

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Africa

Thailand

In many regions, the show is streaming on Viu.

Will Happiness come to Netflix US?

While there is no confirmation that Happiness is coming to Netflix US, and we’re not sure why the series wasn’t picked up by Netflix as an Original. We’ll keep you posted if we hear that Netflix in other regions will pick up the show.

The series is produced by Studio Dragon and distributed by tvN which Netflix has a lucrative first-look deal and a 4.99% stake in the production company.

