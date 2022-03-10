Every Studio Dragon K-Drama Series on Netflix in 2022

Studio Dragon, one of the most prolific South Korean television studios, has been responsible for dozens of your favorite K-Dramas on Netflix. With over 50 Studio Dragon shows available to stream on Netflix in 2022, subscribers are spoiled for choice.

In November 2019, Netflix signed a lucrative three-year deal with Studio Dragon that would see the South Korean studio produce original content that would be distributed by Netflix globally. Netflix also received the distribution rights to other select Studio Dragon titles not produced through the partnership.

With over 50 dramas now available to stream, suffice to say the deal between Studio Dragon and Netflix has been one of the most lucrative in the streaming service’s history.

Before we get to the full list, first we’ve selected our favorite three Studio Dragon K-Dramas on Netflix:

Kingdom N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Historical, Horror | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Cast: Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doo Na, Kim Sung Gyu, Kim Chan Yi

There was no better series to debut as your first Netflix Original from South Korea than Kingdom. In the wake of the critical success of Train to Busan, some of the best zombie movies and television shows released have been from South Korea. Taking a step back in time to the Joseon period of Korea’s history, Kingdom has everything you would ever want in a horror series. Through impressive acting, a great story, absolutely incredible cinematography, and some truly dedicated zombie extras, Kingdom remains as one of the top K-dramas on Netflix, and easily the very best of Studio Dragon.

Exiled from the court, Crown Prince Lee becomes Korea’s hope when a mysterious plague begins turning the population into hordes of flesh-eating undead.

Arthdal Chronicles N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Joong-Ki Song, Ji-Won Kim, Dong-Gun Jang, Ok-bin Kim, Sa-Bong Yoon

Arthdal Chronicles is teetering on the edge of falling out of the all-time top 50 cable dramas in South Korea, but that doesn’t take anything away from the incredible series. One of the best fantasy shows to come out of South Korea, Arthdal Chronicles is another proud example of how far Korean television has come over the past twenty years.

In the mythical land of Arth during ancient times a power struggle ensues in the city Arthdal. Eun-Sum, a young man born in the Blue Stone Village, must overcome his curse that would bring destruction to the city of Arthdal. Meanwhile, the war hero of Arthdal, Ta-Gon, dreams of becoming the first king of Arthdal. After winning many wars over his illustrious career Ta-Gon has cemented his place as the most powerful man in the nation.

Crash Landing on You N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Hyun Bin, Ye-jin Son, Ji-hye Seo, Jung-hyun Kim, Kyung-Won Yang

As far as ratings go, Studio Dragon’s most successful cable drama series ever is the wonderful Crash Landing on You. Currently sat in third in the rankings, the highest-rated episode of the drama was watched by over a 1/5 of the entirety of South Korea’s 51.78 million population.

The beautiful fashion heiress, Yoon Se-ri, crash lands in North Korea after she is swept in a windstorm on her paraglider. As she crashes from the tree, she lands on North Korean military officer, Lee Jung-hyeok. Despite being a man of principle and without compromise, Lee Jung-hyeok decides to help Yoon Se-ri, and hides her from the North Korean authorities. As the pair learn more and more about each other and grow closer, it’s not long before the pair begins to fall in love.

Full List of Studio Dragon K-Dramas on Netflix

Below is your full list of Studio Dragon K-Dramas currently available to stream on Netflix US. All of the titles below Studio Dragon have either been the production company behind the drama or its creator, planner, or developer:

Title Network Seasons Episodes 100 Days My Prince tvN 1 16 A Korean Odyessy N tvN 1 20 Abyss N tvN 1 16 Another Miss Oh tvN 1 18 Argon N tvN 1 8 Arthdal Chronicles N tvN 1 18 Because This Is My First Life tvN 1 16 Black OCN 1 18 Cinderella and the Four Knights tvN 1 16 Crash Landing on You N tvN 1 16 Dear My Friends tvN 1 18 Designated Survivor: 60 Days N tvN 1 16 Familiar Wife tvN 1 16 Her Private Life tvN 1 16 Hi, Bye Mama! N tvN 1 16 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha N tvN 1 16 Hotel Del Luna tvN 1 16 It’s Okay to Not be Okay N tvN 1 16 Kingdom N Netflix 2 12 Kingdom: Ashin of the North N Netflix 1 12 Lawless Lawyer tvN 1 16 Live tvN 1 18 Live Up to Your Name tvN 1 16 Love Alarm N Netflix 2 14 Memories of the Alhambra N tvN 1 16 Mine N tvN 1 16 Mr. Sunshine N tvN 1 24 My Holo Love N Netflix 1 12 My Mister tvN 1 16 Navillera N tvN 1 12 Possessed N tvN 1 16 Record of Youth N tvN 1 16 Revolutionary Love tvN 1 16 Romance Is a Bonus Book N tvN 1 16 Rugal tvN 1 16 Search WWW tvN 1 16 Start-Up N tvN 1 16 Stranger tvN 2 32 Sweet Home N Netflix 1 10 The Bride of Habaek tvN 1 16 The Crowned Clown tvN 1 16 The Guest OCN 1 16 The K2 tvN 1 16 The King: Eternal Monarch N SBS TV 1 16 The Lies Within N OCN 1 16 The Uncanny Counter N tvN 1 16 Touch Your Heart tvN 1 16 Tunnel OCN 1 16 Twenty Five Twenty One N tvN 1 16 Vincenzo N tvN 1 20 Voice OCN 1 12

What is your favorite Studio Dragon K-Drama on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!