Is ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Real or Fake? Reportedly Coming to Netflix in 2021

Netflix Portugal either just revealed another brand new Resident Evil project coming to Netflix in 2021 and swiftly deleted it or they just got punked and uploaded a trailer that’s fan-made. The trailer teases Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be coming to Netflix in 2021.

Ok, let’s set the stage. We already know of two Resident Evil movie and TV projects coming out in the near future. One of which, the TV series, is a Netflix live-action project that’s due to start filming either late this year or early next.

Now, late Saturday evening, a new trailer was posted to the Netflix Portugal Twitter account claiming that another brand new project would be coming to Netflix in 2021. It reveals Chris, Claire, and Leon, well-known characters from the games.

The text accompanying the trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is “Me? Afraid? No … Nothing!”. The Tweet was posted at 7:30 PM UTC.

Just 19 minutes after the release of this trailer on Twitter, it was swiftly uploaded to YouTube by a video game Italian channel, Multiplayer.it (uploaded at 7:49PM UTC so after NetflixPT).

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – is it real or fake?

Is it real or is it fake? At the moment, we do not know. The Tweet being pulled is an indication that either they had their pants pulled down by Netflix HQ or they revealed too early.

As Netflix Portugal (a verified account) is the source of the video that gives it some possibility of being real but us at What’s on Netflix think it’s more likely to be fake. The quality of the video varies dramatically throughout but we couldn’t pinpoint exactly where the footage is from.

Resident Evil – Infinite Darkness (2021) #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/DlTxqDXUGX — chris redfield fan account (@redfieldstan) September 26, 2020

As my colleague tells me, a Resident Evil panel at the Tokyo Game Show is taking place tomorrow (September 27th, 20200. Although the panel (part of the larger Capcom precense at the TGS) is largely expecting to be about Resident Evil 8 (a new video game) there could be other surprises.

For now, let us know in the comments if you want to see a new CGI-based Resident Evil title hit Netflix.

More to come.