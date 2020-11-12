‘The Holiday Movies That Made Us’ to Cover Elf & The Nightmare Before Christmas

While The Movies That Made Us hasn’t been confirmed for season 2, this spin-off series will certainly fill the void. Netflix will release two episodes of The Holiday Movies That Made Us which releases on Netflix globally on December 1st, 2020.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Disney Tim Burton classic that looks to have had a rocky development given many at Disney didn’t quite know what to do with the movie or Tim Burton’s now-classic style.

It sounds like Elf also had similar problems through its development potentially hitting legal problems and that Will Ferrell shouldn’t be cast as a lead role in anything, let alone a holiday movie.

Both went onto become cult favorites with both regularly being the most searched for Christmas movies each year.

The format of the show takes you through the development process of each movie talking about the trials and tribulations to get it to come together. It also features many clips and talking heads discussing the impact of the movie too.

Brian Volk-Weiss, will once again serve as director and producer on the series. His other Netflix projects include Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.

It’s expected each episode will be around 45-50 minutes in length as per season 1 of The Movies That Made Us which featured Dirty Dancing, Home Alone, Ghostbusters and Die Hard which arrived in November last year.

Unfortunately, once you’ve watched the two episodes on Netflix, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to then stream the two movies covered on Netflix. Elf did get added to Netflix over the summer but the license has now reverted back and is currently on Starz although it’s not clear whether HBO Max will get it for the holidays. The Nightmare Before Christmas, however, is staying way from Netflix from 2019 onwards with its new permanent home being on Disney+.

The good news for those that can’t wait for this release is that the first season already covers some holiday classics. Home Alone was the subject of the second episode of the series with Die Hard (a controversial holiday movie) that was featured in episode 4.

Are you looking forward to these deep dives of your favorite holiday movies? Let us know in the comments.