Japanese Drama ‘The Journalist’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in January 2022 & What We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in January 2022 is the highly anticipated television adaptation of the Japanese drama The Journalist. Below we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the first season of The Journalist, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The exciting new Japanese drama, The Journalist, is a television adaptation of the Japanese movie of the same name, which was previously released in 2019. Fans of The Journalist will be delighted to know that Fujii Michihito, the director of the movie, will also be directing the series. However, Takashi Akihiko has not returned as a screenwriter and the series has instead been written by Yamada Yoshitatsu and Kodera Kazuhisa.

The Journalist will be the first Japanese drama to arrive on Netflix in 2022 and is already shaping up to be one of the biggest Japanese releases of the year.

When is The Journalist season 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the details on the official Netflix poster, we have confirmation that The Journalist season 1 is coming to Netflix on Thursday, January 13th, 2021.

What is the plot of The Journalist?

Anna Matsuda, a reporter for the Toto Newspaper, is a highly regarded and well-respected journalist who uses her strong beliefs to get to the bottom and discover the truth, of every story. Confronted with political crimes and the scandals of modern Japanese society, Anna makes it her priority to expose the corruption ravaging her nation.

Who are the cast members of The Journalist?

Below is the full list of the incredibly exciting cast of The Journalist:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Matsuda Anna Yonekura Ryoko Doctor X | Legal V | Koshonin Murakami Shinichi Ayano Go Avalanche | Kounodori 2 | LINK Kinoshita Ryo Yokohama Ryusei Tobira no Mukou | Kikazaru Koi ni wa Riyuu ga Atte | Brother’s Friend Suzuki Kazuya Yoshioka Hidetaka Made in Japan | Ryuusei Wagon | Hayako Sensei Suzuki Mayumi Terajima Shinobu Poison Daughter, Holy Mother | Uragiri no Machi | Nomitori Samurai TBA Ono Karin Girl’s Play | Girls Step | Brother’s Friend TBA Hashimoto Jun The Travelling Cat Chronicles | Kingdom | Library Wars: The Last Mission TBA Denden Shiyakusho | Black Kousoku | Fumiko’s Feet TBA Yusuke Santamaria Woman Who Eats | The Stand-In Thief | Birthday Card TBA Sano Shiro Izakaya Bottakuri | Ichiro | Mirai Nikki TBA Taguchi Tomorowo Meikenchiku de Chushoku wo | In Hand | Byplayers TBA Ohkura Koji Unnatural | Romance Doll | Blind Witness TBA Tanaka Tetsushi Day and Night | Ten Years Japan | Flying Colors

What is the episode count of The Journalist?

It has been confirmed that The Journalist will have a total of ten episodes, with each episode having an approximate run time of 50 minutes.

Are you excited for the release of The Journalist on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!