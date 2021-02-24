Japanese Psychological-Thriller ‘Ride or Die’ Coming to Netflix in April 2021

As Netflix continues to expand its influence around the world, more and more exciting Originals are making their way to your screens. An Original we’re extremely excited to see in 2021, is the first Japanese Original film of the year, Ride or Die. We’ve got everything you need to know about Ride or Die, including the plot, cast, trailer, and the Netflix release date.

Ride or Die is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original LGBT psychological thriller directed by Ryuichi Hiroki. The screenplay for the Original was written by Nami Sakkawa, who in turn based the screenplay on the manga Gunjō by author Ching Nakamura.

When is the Ride or Die Netflix Release Date?

Thanks to the release of the movie’s teaser trailer we can now confirm that Ride or Die will be coming to Netflix on Thursday, April 15th, 2021.

The Original will be released globally on Netflix, and will also be available to stream in Japan.

What is the plot of Ride or Die?

Rei, still in love with her classmate Nanae, discovers that her friend is suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. In a violent declaration of love to Nanae, Rei murders the husband, but winds up causing Nanae to fear her, and is repulsed by the murder. But when the pair ultimately turn to each other for love, Rei and Nanae begin to struggle with their complicated emotions.

Who are the cast members of Ride or Die?

Only the roles of the two lead actresses have been confirmed so far for Ride or Die:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Nagasawa Rei Mizuhara Kiko Uso no Sensou | Malu | Kodaike no Hitobito Shinoda Nanae Sato Honami Lupin No Musume | Itsuamdemo Shiroi Hane | The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese TBA Maki Yoko Voice: 110 Emergency Control Room | I Love You | Yakiniku Dragon TBA Suzuki Anne The Ravine of Goodbye | Bridge Over Troubled Water | Hana & Alice TBA Taneka Tetsushi Day and Night | Bitter Blood | Two Homelands TBA Minami Sara Korekkiri Summer | Infinite Foundation | Shino Can’t Say Her Own Name TBA Niiro Shinya Goodbye Newspaper | Sanadamaru | Career TBA Tanaka Shunsuke Midnight Swan | Memories of a Dead End | Double Mints

What is the runtime of Ride or Die?

Not for those who like short films, Ride or Die will have a runtime of 142 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Ride or Die on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!