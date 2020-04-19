Jason Bateman & John Cena Team on Netflix Film ‘Movie Night’

Jason Bateman is set to produce and direct a new family drama that’s currently set to release on Netflix in fall 2020.

The news comes from Daniel Richtman who operates exclusively on Patreon who revealed the first details of the movie on April 18th.

Entitled Movie Night, the movie is being compared to Night at the Museum whereby inanimate objects come to life. The premise of the movie will be about a tour bus full of guests trying to scape a studio lot where all the sets have come to life.

John Cena is currently attached to the project according to Richtman with Jason Bateman set to direct. Bateman will also be in a producing role too alongside Michael Costigan, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

The studios behind the picture is Aggregate Films (the production company behind Ozark) and Roth Kirschenbaum Films (Dolittle).

Jason Bateman is no stranger to Netflix. His first project on the streaming service was when Netflix revived the comedy in which he is one of the main stars. He’s also involved with some of the biggest Netflix Original dramas, Ozark that saw its third season released in early 2020. He’s also got a first-look deal with Netflix that was signed in July 2018.

John Cena, however, has yet to appear in a Netflix project so far. He’s mainly known for his years within the WWE but his most recent acting credits include Dolittle, Bumble Bee, and Ferdinand.

Although a fall 2020 release date has been pegged for the moment, that may not take into account the fact all productions are currently shut down for the foreseeable future.

Are you looking forward to Movie Night? Let us know in the comments down below.