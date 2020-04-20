‘Scandal’ Seasons 1-7 Leaving Netflix in May 2020

The ABC series Scandal will be departing from Netflix in the United States in May 2020 as the ABC library continues to shift away from Netflix. Here’s when it’s set to leave, why it’s leaving, where it will probably end up and why there’s reason to stick around on Netflix if you love the show.

The political thriller that aired on ABC between 2012 and 2018 was one of the big shows on the network from Shonda Rhimes who now works with Netflix on a myriad of projects under an output deal.

Kerry Washington stars as the lead role Olivia Pope who starts her own crisis management firm after her stint in the role of communications director for the White House.

The most recent season, season 7, arrived on Netflix in May 2018.

All seven seasons of Scandal consisting of 124 episodes will be leaving Netflix on May 19th, 2020.

Why is Scandal leaving Netflix?

Scandal joins Royal Pains which was also announced to be departing Netflix in May 2020. The news shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given that Netflix is slowly losing all of its acquired licensing from Comcast and Disney. Those both are “reacquiring” their content for their new respective streaming services.

In the case of ABC shows, it looks like titles expire from Netflix two years after the final season was added.

You can find a full list of what’s leaving Netflix in May 2020 here.

Where will Scandal stream next?

At the moment in the US, Netflix is your only way to watch all of Scandal. However, given Disney’s involvement in Hulu, that makes the most logical sense going forward. That’s not yet been confirmed, though.

Is it leaving Netflix in other regions?

Currently, only Netflix US is set to see Scandal depart. Netflix in Canada, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are set to keep Scandal although we’re fully expecting them to follow suit in the years to come.

Will you miss Scandal once it departs from Netflix in May 2020? Let us know in the comments down below.