‘Jet Black’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

First teased in December 2022, AGBO (the production company run by Joe and Anthony Russo) is teaming up with Netflix with a promising new upcoming series called Jet Black. Here’s everything we know about the project so far, including some additional new details.

The first mention of the show’s existence came in an interview with Variety in December 2022, recapping the year for Netflix and looking forward with Netflix’s Peter Friedlander, the head of U.S. and Canada scripted series.

In that interview, here is the specific section of what was said about Jet Black:

“[Variety:] We’ve heard you have a new project in the very early stages of development with Joe and Anthony Russo called “Jet Black,” a high stakes action drama set in the world of professional race car driving. What can you tell us about that potential series? [Friedlander:] “Jet Black” is a new piece of development that we’re partnering with the Russos on, and it’s set in the world of car racing and heists and World War II. And it’s led by the vision of Matthew Michael Carnahan. It’s quite a scopic experience and I will leave you with that. But it’s a big undertaking for us and a priority.”

AGBO, as you may know, is the production company founded by Joe and Anthony Russo, the duo behind Avengers: End Game and Netflix’s The Gray Man (which is Netflix’s fifth biggest movie release of all time).

The production company is working with Netflix on many upcoming projects, including Extraction 2, The Electric State, a heist movie, Past Midnight, and potentially The Whisper Man.

Who is behind Jet Black on Netflix?

As mentioned above, Matthew Michael Carnahan has been tapped to both write and direct the new series for AGBO and Netflix.

He’s not to be confused with Matthew Carnahan, another writer/producer/director behind House of Lies, who we hear is also developing a project for Netflix.

Carnahan is best known for his work on feature films writing on World War Z, Deepwater Horizon, and 21 Bridges. In 2015, he moved into directing, working on the mini-series Code of Conduct and, more recently, directed and wrote Mosul produced with AGBO and bought by Netflix.

What’s Jet Black on Netflix about?

As mentioned in the Variety interview above, the broad outline for the series is that it’s “set in the world of car racing and heists and World War II”.

We’ve since heard that the project is being pitched as a crime action drama series about the origins of F1 racing in 1960s London.”

There’s plenty more to learn on this front, however so stay tuned.

We’ll keep you posted with everything we know about Jet Black as and when we learn more.