New K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2021

June is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of K-Dramas that we’ve had in 2021. With lots of new and returning K-Dramas to look forward to, there’s almost a brand new K-Drama episodes every day that subscribers can look forward to watching on Netflix in June 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New K-Drama Series on Netflix in June 2021

So Not Worth It (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Park Se Wan, Shin Hyun Seung, Choi Young Jae, Minnie, Han Hyin Min

Netflix Premiere Date: June 18th, 2021

It’s a new first for Netflix as So Not Worth It becomes the very first K-Drama sitcom to be released as an Original.

A group of multinational students bonds together during their time at the University of Seoul.

New Weekly K-Drama Series on Netflix in June 2021

Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Romance| Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Netflix Premiere Date: June 17th, 2021 | New Episodes: Thursday

Hospital Playlist was one of the most popular K-Dramas on Netflix in 2020, so when it was announced that a second season was on the way subscribers were more than happy.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day-to-day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day-to-day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Nevertheless (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang, Han So Hee, Chae Jong Hyop | Yang Hye Ji, Han Eu Ddeum

Netflix Premiere Date: June 19th, 2021 | New Episodes: Saturday

The release of Nevertheless will mark the fourth Netflix Original starring Song Kang.

Park Jae Uhn is a happy-go-lucky and flirty person but never allows himself to develop feelings for others. Meanwhile, Yoo Na Bi, enjoys dating but after her bitter experience with her first love, she no longer trusts love and doesn’t believe in destiny. But when Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi meet, the pair have a magical effect on each other, breaking down the barriers that shut others out.

Returning Weekly K-Drama Series on Netflix in June 2021

Law School (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 70 minutes

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye Young, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Soo Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: June 3rd, 2021 | New Episodes: Wednesdays & Thursdays

While the series has struggled to break into the cable K-Drama top 50, the series has gained a loyal fanbase and received very well by Netflix subscribers across the world.

In South Korea’s top law school, former elite prosecutor Yang Jong Hoon is now a criminal law professor and expects the very best from all his juniors when an unusual case is given to the legal department.

Mad for Each Other (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Oh Yeon Seo, Jung Woo, Ahn Woo Yeon, Lee Soo Hyun, Kim Nam Hee

Netflix Finale Date: June 21st, 2021 | New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

At the time of writing only one episode of Mad for Each Other has dropped on Netflix, but the one episode alone has subscribers hooked and eager to see more.

No Hwi Oh, a detective in the violent crimes division of the Gangnam Police Station has a sudden change in personality when he encounters Lee Min Kyung, a woman with an unnatural ability to make everyone around her extremely angry.

Mine (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyung, Ok Ja Yeon, N, Lee Hyun Wook

Netflix Finale Date: June 27th, 2021 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Mine is performing very well in the ratings so far. At the time of writing, the sixth episode has achieved a season-high rating of 8.173%, making it the 35th highest-rated cable K-Drama in history.

Marrying into one of South Korea’s most affluent families resulted in the loss of Seo Hee-soo’s career as a top actress and with it a loss of identity. Strong and ambitious, the woman of other chaebol families try to overcome the prejudices of high society and to find their true selves.

Racket Boys (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sports | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Oh Na Ra, Tang Jun Sang, Kim Kang Hoon, Kim Sang Kyung, Lee Ji Won

Netflix Finale Date: Monday, May 31st, 2021 | New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday

With Racket Boys debuting on the last day of May we’re yet to actually see the new series on Netflix!

Ra Young Ja was once a legendary badminton player but has since retired from being a professional. Hired as a coach for a middle school badminton team, she’s never had to work harder than getting her ragtag team of teenagers to become winners.

