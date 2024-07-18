New K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2024

August is becoming one of the most exciting and busiest months for new K-dramas in 2024. Subscribers have plenty to look forward to, with lots of romance, comedy, and action.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in July 2024 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2024 and beyond.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2024

The Frog (Season 1)

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si, Lee Jung Eun, Ryu Hyun Kyung

Netflix Release Date: August TBA

We have confirmation that the K-drama will land on Netflix sometime in August, and we expect the streaming service to make an official announcement soon.

“Tells the story of two men named Sang Joon, who was running a motel in a rural area during the summer of 2000, and Young Ha, who was running a pension alone in the forest during the summer of 2021.”

New Netflix Original K-Drama Movies on Netflix in August 2024

Director: Lee Myung Hoon

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Yeom Jung Ah, Jeon Hye Jin, Kim Joo Heon, Kim Joon Han

Netflix Release Date: August 7th

A seemingly last-minute announcement that will see the Netflix debut of actress Yeom Jung Ah and the return of Hwang Jung Min, who was last seen on Netflix in the 2022 crime K-drama Narcos: Saints.

Kang Moo, a former special forces officer, attempts to leave his dangerous life behind to become a good househusband for his violent crime detective wife, Mi Sun. A misunderstanding leads Mi Sun to believe Kang Moor is having an affair with the mysterious Hee Joo. Determined to get the truth about her husband’s past, Mi Sun pursues him, and Kang Moo’s dream of becoming a peaceful househusband quickly unravels, and their marriage is put to the ultimate test.

New Licensed K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2024

Lovely Runner (Season 1)

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo

Netflix Release Date: August 1st

K-drama fans thought Netflix had missed out on one of the best new romantic comedies of the year, but thankfully, the streaming service has licensed the series, and subscribers will enjoy the drama from the start of the month.

Ryu Seon Jae, one of South Korea’s most captivating celebrities, appears to have the perfect life, but the entertainment industry’s demands have exhausted him. A tragic accident leaves one of his biggest fans, Im Sol, reeling over his demise; miraculously, she is transported fifteen years into the past, where she confronts the 19-year-old Ryu Seon Jae, hoping to avoid the impending tragedy.

New Netflix Original Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2024

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Jee Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Min Ho, Yoon San Ha

Netflix Release Date: August 10th | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

JTBC’s Summer schedule will be in full swing before long, and Netflix subscribers will get to watch Ji Jin Hee in action weekly as his character, Byun Moo Jin, attempts to win back his family.

Byun Moo Jin, an ambitious businessman, has let his failed ventures get in the way of his family, causing them to cut him off and his wife, Geum Ae Yeon, to divorce him. Years later, their children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are grown up. Having watched their single mother struggle to raise them, both have been deeply affected, with Mi Rae determined to be someone her mother can rely upon, while Hyun Jae grew up as the family’s troublemaker. Their lives are thrown into chaos once more when Moo Jin returns, and it reveals he is now the owner of the building where they live and wishes to reunite with his ex-wife. However, Mi Rae strongly opposes this. Meanwhile, Hyun Jae couldn’t be happier with their father’s attempt at reuniting the family.

Love Next Door (Season 1)

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yun Ji On, Park Ji Young

Netflix Release Date: August 17th | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Bae Seok Ryu has experienced life with unparalleled success by consistently achieving the top marks in her exams and everything she does. However, upon entering the workplace in a global corporation, life throws her a curveball, which results in her first taste of failure and her resignation from her position as project manager.

She soon reunites with Choi Seung Hyo, the most prominent young architect in South Korea and the person she used to share her banana milk with as a child at the women’s bathhouse.

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in August 2024?