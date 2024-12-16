‘Show Business (WT)’ Netflix Period K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

An exciting cast starring The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo and Squid Game’s Gong Yoo leads Netflix’s post-Korean war drama Show Business (WT). Filming is to get underway this month and is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

Show Business (Working Title) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original period drama directed by Lee Yoon Jung (Argon) and written by screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung (Our Blues). Longtime collaborator Studio Dragon and GTist will produce the series.

You can find our preview of the K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2025 here.

What is the plot of Show Business (WT)?

A detailed synopsis has yet to be revealed. However, we understand the plot will be set post-Korean war and will be centered on the stars of the stage who helped South Korea’s rapidly growing entertainment industry.

Who are the cast members of Show Business (WT)?

There are five confirmed leads for the K-drama: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Kim Jeong Woo.

The names of the roles have yet to be revealed.

Song Hye Kyo was last seen on Netflix’s wildly popular revenge thriller The Glory in the role of Moon Dong Eun. She will be seen again on Netflix soon as a guest in All the Love You Wish For. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in K-dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, and Full House.

Gong Yoo is most well known for his role as the salesman in Squid Game, which he will be reprising the role in season 2. He also starred in the sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea. Arguably, he is most well known for starring in the fantasy romance drama Goblin and the iconic South Korean horror Train to Busan.

Lee Ha Nee was last seen on Netflix in 2019 as a guest in Be Melodramatic. However, the actress will be in her first leading role on Netflix in Aema, which premieres sometime in 2025.

Kim Seol Hyun was last seen on Netflix in the historical K-drama My Country the New Age. In the time since, she has led the K-dramas Awaken, The Killer’s Shopping List, Summer Strike, and Light Shop.

Kim Jeong Woo was recently seen as Father Peter in seasons 2 and 3 of Sweet Home. His upcoming role in Show Business (WT) will be the actor’s first leading role in a K-drama.

What is the production status of Show Business (WT)

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

We understand that filming will commence on Show Business (WT) in December 2024. However, a film schedule for the K-drama has yet to be revealed, so it’s unclear when filming starts. Considering that actress Song Hye Kyo was recently seen promoting her next drama, Black Nuns, at a press conference in Seoul, we can assume filming will begin in late December and will take place in at least the first half of 2025.

We expect to learn more details soon.

When will Show Business (WT) be released on Netflix?

With filming set to take place in the first half of 2025, a 2025 release is doubtful. Currently, the expectation is the K-drama will be released on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Show Business (WT) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!