‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Season 5 is Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Despite a season dominated by World Champion Max Verstappen, there were plenty of stories made throughout the last season of the Formula 1 World Championship. Luckily for us, we’ll get to see the stories unfold in even more detail as the team from Box to Box Films chronicled interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more! Arriving at the end of February 2023, just in time for the new season.

In case you didn’t know, Netflix renewed Formula 1: Drive to Survive for a fifth and sixth season meaning that Netflix F1 Championship seasons of 2022 and 2023 will be covered too.

The show has been cited as being one of the many reasons the sport is growing, particularly in the United States. Season 5 is set to be another cracker with lots of storylines and threads to follow.

The big changes going into the season were the big regulation changes which notably changed how cars can follow each other and led to more overtaking. They’ll no doubt touch on the controversy of the Red Bull cost cap breach and cover many teams’ trials and tribulations throughout the year.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 will release on Netflix in 2023

Let’s look at the last couple of seasons of F1: Drive to Survive vs. when the new season started (Season 2 came in 2020 the season was pushed back):

Season 4 on Netflix March 11th – Season starts March 20th

Season 3 on Netflix March 19th – Season starts March 28th

So both prior seasons hit Netflix in March but they’ve notably come 9 days before the race Sunday (or 7 days before the start of FP1).

This trend continues in 2023. The new F1 Championship race of the season is underway on March 5th, 2023, and Netflix has announced the fifth season of Drive to Survive will be on February 24th, 2023.

That week then gets you amped up and caught up ready for the 2023 Formula One World Championship which is set for a record-breaking 24 races.

More from Box to Box Films on the way

In case you haven’t heard, Netflix is also working on a bunch more sports documentaries over the coming year, with some very much made using the mold perfected with F1: Drive to Survive.

The team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive will also be releasing documentaries on the PGA and the ATP and WTA Tour;

Break Point, the tennis docuseries, will be split into two parts, the first will arrive on January 13th, 2023. Part 2 will be released sometime in June 2023.

Full Swing, the golf docuseries, will be released on February 15th, 2023. All eight episodes will be available to stream upon release.

Finally in F1-Netflix news, you may have heard Netflix put in a bid earlier in the year to get the live rights to Formula 1 but ultimately lost out to ESPN in the United States.

Fabulous evening with our Drive to Survive family. What an incredible, unforgettable, unexpected journey it’s been. Here’s to many more laps together x pic.twitter.com/PmkK0iivjr — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) November 18, 2022

Are you looking forward to season 5 of Drive to Survive? Let us know in the comments below and let us know which storylines you want to see play out in the documentary series.