‘La Reina del Sur’ Season 3 Finally Sets Netflix US Release Date

Netflix in the United States has finally received confirmation that season 3 of La Reina del Sur will be headed to the service in May 2023.

For those unfamiliar, La Reina del Sur is the Mexican crime thriller series starring Kate del Castillo that’s been on our screens for nearly a decade. The show follows a woman who came from humble beginnings to eventually rising up the ranks of drug trafficking groups.

Netflix first licensed the show in the United States in June 2020, with the second season landing in November 2019.

News of the renewal for season 3 first came in July 2020, which eventually began airing on Telemundo, the Spanish-language channel owned by NBC Universal, between October 2022 and January 2023.

Most Netflixers worldwide, who receive La Reina del Sur as an Original title (which effectively means just exclusive in this instance), received the third season on December 30th, 2022.

Since its addition to Netflix in all regions, with the exception of the US, the show has charted well in the top 10s with it being the sixth biggest title in the top 10s so far in 2023.

After a few months of silence, Netflix updated its page of La Reina del Sur in the United States with the news that all sixty episodes that make up season 3 will arrive on May 17th, 2023.

No current word on any future fourth season of the show with any potential fourth season but in reality, it’s not looking likely. According to the show’s main star, “I think the third is the last and how it should be (we must) say goodbye to Teresita, so enjoy it.”

Of course, while you’re waiting for the new season to land on Netflix, we’d recommend watching Queen of the South, the English-language remake starring Alice Braga. All five seasons are set to continue streaming on Netflix through 2027.

