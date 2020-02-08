Why isn’t H20: Just Add Water on Netflix anymore?

The remainder of H20: Just Add Water was just removed from Netflix but it’s been a long process. Here’s a recap of H20’s history on Netflix, why it was removed and where it’s streaming next.

Let’s recap. H20: Just Add Water is an older kids series that most will be familiar with when it aired originally on Nickelodeon outside of Australia. The Aussie series was about three girls who gain magical powers that allowed them to turn into mermaids.

The series had been streaming on Netflix for a good while up until three years ago when some of the seasons were removed. Now, in 2020, the series has disappeared entirely from Netflix. Will it be returning? Probably not.

The series was first made available on Netflix in the US in September 2014 where it streamed in its three-season entirety up until February 2017. Now, in February 2020, the final season has now been removed.

Why has H20: Just Add Water left Netflix? Simply put, the licensing for the series came up for renewal and either ZDF Enterprises or Netflix decided to not renew.

Where is H20 Just Add Water streaming next?

The good news is that it looks like H20 Just Add Water has already found a new home and it’s one that doesn’t require a subscription.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 have all been uploaded to the official H20 YouTube channel where you’re able to watch the entire series for free. We’ve embedded the first episode below.

Are you going to miss H20 from Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.