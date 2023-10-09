‘The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday’ Sets November 30th Netflix Release Date

One of the new Christmas titles headed to Netflix globally in November 2023 is a new animated short from DreamWorks Animation set in the world of The Bad Guys. With a runtime of 23 minutes, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday arrives on Netflix on November 30th, 2023.



Serving as a prequel short to the main movie, news of the special coming to Netflix exclusively released in late 2022, shortly after Netflix US added the theatrical movie that had been released in theaters earlier in the year.

In case you weren’t aware, The Bad Guys was added to Netflix US on November 1st, 2022, and was removed exactly ten months later, on September 1st, 2023, to head back to Peacock, where it resides at the time of publishing.

What can we expect from the new prequel? Here’s the official synopsis:

“In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there’s nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it’s the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city’s holiday spirit by giving instead of taking.”

Per TVLine, the cast for the new special won’t see the returning voices of the original movie, which included Craig Robinson, Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, and Lily Singh.

Instead, the cast will be as follows:

Michael Godere (The Affair) as Wolf

Ezekiel Ajeigbe (Outer Banks) as Shark

Raul Ceballos (The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib) as Piranha

Chris Diamantopoulos (American Dad) as Snake

Mallory Low (Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Tarantula

Zehra Fazal (Dew Drop Diaries) as Tiffany Fluffit

Keith Silverstein (Miraculous) as Gary, the Shaved Ice Vendor

Kari Wahlgren (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as DJ Trudy Tude.

Bret Haaland serves as director on the special with Aaron Blabey writing.

The special for The Bad Guys comes alongside a slew of other active projects at Netflix from DreamWorks Animation. On the TV side, we’ll continue to see new episodes of Dew Drop Babies, Not Quite Narwhal, and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

On the movie side, DreamWorks Animation’s Orion and the Dark is headed to Netflix globally in 2024, and all theatrical movies from the studio continue to arrive on Netflix US within the first window. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will be the next movie on Netflix from this deal in January 2024.