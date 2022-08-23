‘Lost Ollie’ Cast: Who Voices and Stars in Netflix’s New Series

Netflix’s new hybrid limited series Lost Ollie is one of the best family series you’ll find available on the streaming service and features some top talent lending their voices and appearing in 4-episode series. Here’s a breakdown of everyone featured in Lost Ollie and where you’ve seen them before.

Partially inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey by author and illustrator William Joyce, this new series mixes live-action segments with some of the best CG characters you’ll see all year.

Voice Cast of Netflix’s Lost Ollie

Ollie voiced by Jonathan Groff

Who they play: Ollie – the main character of the limited series. A patchwork bunny desperately trying to find his owner.

Where you’ve seen them on Netflix before: Seen in Netflix’s Mindhunter working in the FBI as Holden Ford.

Where you’ve seen them elsewhere: Voiced Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen, played Smith in The Matrix Resurrections and

Rosy voiced by Mary J. Blige

Who they play: A tough teddy bear who has seen her fair share of troubles over the years. A loyal companion.

Where you’ve seen them on Netflix before: Played Florence Jackson in the 2017 Netflix movie, Mudbound. Also featured in season 1 of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy as Cha-Cha.

Where you’ve seen them elsewhere: Prison Song (2001), Rock of Ages (2012), Betty and Coretta (2013), and Black Nativity (2013)

Zozo voiced by Tim Blake Nelson

Who they play: A former down-the-clown carnival figure you’d throw a ball at.

Where you’ve seen them on Netflix before: Featured in one of the stories in the Western anthology movie, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Played Leroy Sawicki in the Netflix movie, Monster. Had a brief appearance in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Nelson will also feature in Netflix’s Pinocchio and Cabinet of Curiosities in 2022.

Where you’ve seen them elsewhere: HBO’s Watchmen, played Delmar O’Donnel in O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Disney’s Holes.

Other Cast Members in Netflix’s Lost Ollie

Gina Rodriguez as Sharon

Who they play: The mother of Billy and is mostly known as Momma throughout the show.

Where you’ve seen them on Netflix before: Appeared in the 2018 Annihilation that was a Netflix Original outside the United States. Also appeared as Jill (and served as executive producer) on Netflix’s 2021 movie, Awake.

Where you’ve seen them elsewhere: Played Jane Villanueva in The CW’s Jane the Virgin (available on Netflix globally) and Andrea Fleytas in Deepwater Horizon.

Jake Johnson as James

Who they play: The father of Billy and is mostly known as Daddy throughout the show.

Where you’ve seen them on Netflix before: Headlined a forgotten Netflix Original romantic comedy called Win it All. Also voiced Coach Ben Hopkins in the short-lived animated series Hoops.

Where you’ve seen them elsewhere: Voiced Peter B. Paker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Known as Nick Miller in New Girl.

Kesler Talbot as Billy

Who they play: Billy, a young boy who is attached to his toy Ollie and goes on all kinds of adventures together.

Where you’ve seen them on Netflix before: This is Talbot’s big Netflix debut.

Where you’ve seen them elsewhere: Featured in minor roles in Resident Alien, The Man in the High Castle, When Calls the Heart, and 50 States of Fright.

BJ Harrison as Flossie

Who they play: The owner of the store where Ollie first wakes up.

Where you’ve seen them on Netflix before: Played Gam in last year’s There’s Someone Inside Your House.

Where you’ve seen them elsewhere: Best known for Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Tooth Fairy.

The series also features: