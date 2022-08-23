‘Romantic Killer’ Anime Series Coming to Netflix in October 2022

An exciting new romantic comedy anime series is coming to Netflix in October 2022. Adapted from Wataru Momose’s manga of the same name, Romantic Killer is one of the first anime to be confirmed to be coming to Netflix this Fall. Here’s everything we know so far about Romantic Killer on Netflix.

Romantic Killer is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original romantic comedy anime series, and adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Wataru Momose. The adaptation of the award-winning manga will be directed by Kazuya Ichikawa.

The manga first debuted as a webcomic in LINE Manga Indies, and amongst other sites before officially beginning its serialization in Shounen Jump+ on July 30th, 2019. In total there are four volumes and 39 chapters of the manga, which means as far as adaptations go, we may only see one season.

When is the Romantic Killer Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that Romantic Killer will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, October 27th, 2022.

We’re yet to learn the full number of episodes, but the entire season will be available to stream upon release.

What is the plot of Romantic Killer?

The synopsis of Romantic Killer is courtesy of Netflix:

Anzu Hoshino is a “non-heroine type” high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. When the wizard Riri suddenly appears, Anzu is forced to participate in the Magical World’s project to stop population decline. This romantic comedy depicts what happens when Anzu goes from living a life immersed in her three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — to being surrounded by handsome guys. Anzu is steadfast in her claim that she never wanted to live in a dating simulation game. She meets a handsome guy who is so popular it hurts, a clean-cut and athletic childhood friend, and a beautiful rich young guy who is naive about the outside world. By meeting Anzu, they all begin to change gradually.

Who are the cast members of Romantic Killer?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed for Romantic Killer; Rie Takahashi is the voice of Anzu Hoshino, and Mikako Komatsu has been cast as the voice of the wizard Riri.

Rie Takahashi will be familiar to fans of some popular isekai anime as she is the voice of the Megumin of KonoSuba and Emilia in RE: Zero.

Mikako Komatsu is the voice of Rebecca Bluegarden in Eden’s Zero, Senkuu in Dr. Stone, and Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Are you going to be watching Romantic Killer on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!