‘Medici: Masters of Florence’ Netflix Original Series License Renewed at Netflix

Netflix unexpectedly removed the first season of the critically acclaimed historical drama series Medici, by Frank Spotnitz and Nicholas Meyer but has since returned but it won’t be for long.

As you may know, seasons 1-3 of Medici were labeled separately. Season 1 was labeled Masters of Florence, whereas seasons 2 and 3 were labeled The Magnificent (parts 1 and 2, respectively). The second and third seasons were notably set 20 years following the events of season 1 and had a major change of cast, although there were some returning faces in recurring or guest capacities.

Medici: Masters of Florence (season 1) was set in 15th-century Renaissance Florence, where the visionary Medici (played by Game of Thrones star Richard Madden) flexed his and his dynasty’s power in politics and the arts, risking its rivals’ lethal opposition.

Among the other talents featured in season 1 of Medici included Stuart Martin, Annabel Sh0ley, Guido Caprino, Alessandro Sperduti, and Ken Bones.

The series first aired on Rai 1 in Italy before being licensed to Netflix exclusively as a Netflix Original in December 2016. A second and third seasons were added to Netflix in 2019 and 2020.

Out of nowhere, without any prior warning, season 1 of Medici was removed from Netflix on January 28th, 2023. Then, on February 12th, Netflix relicensed the first season.

When will Medici: The Magnificent (seasons 1–3) leave Netflix now?

Although season 1 was renewed, we’ve learned it won’t be for long.

Our current intel suggests Netflix is set to lose the rights to all three seasons together in both the United States and the United Kingdom (other regions will likely be included, too) on May 1st, 2024.

That means you’ll have over a year to watch the show at the time of updating this article.

As you may know, Medici joins a growing trend of Netflix Originals leaving the service with dozens, if not hundreds, more due to follow over the next 5 to 10 years.

This is because although Netflix labels titles as Netflix Originals, they only have rented out the exclusive rights for a fixed period of time, just as they would a licensed series.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.