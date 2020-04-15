Multiple Marvel Animated Features Added to Netflix

Netflix has picked up the global rights to some huge animated Marvel movies from the late 2000s and early 2010s. Some regions have seen them streaming before, but for most, this will likely come as a surprise as Disney has taken most of its Marvel library to its own streaming service. Here’s a look at what’s new, and why they’re not on Disney+.

In total, Netflix picked up four of the Marvel Animated Features released between 2008 and 2011 today. Most Netflix regions are now streaming them, including Netflix in the UK, the United States, Australia and more.

Many of the following movies have streamed on Netflix previously, but as you may know from our leaving soon section, titles get licensed to different services and move around all the time.

What new Marvel animated movies are on Netflix?

Let’s now take a look at what animated Marvel movies hit Netflix today:

Hulk Vs. – 2009 animated movie directed by Sam Liu and Frank Paur. Sees the Hulk go up against Thor and X-Men’s Wolverine.

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow – released in 2008, this movie directed by Jay Oliva and Gary Hartle is about the children of the Avengers going up against the enemies that killed their parents.

Planet Hulk – 2010 hit directed by Sam Liu and is about Hulk being exiled to a planet and sold into slavery.

Thor: Tales of Asgard – 2011 movie directed by Sam Liu that explores some of Thors earliest adventures with his brother Loki.

Notably, everything released prior to 2008 did not hit Netflix today. Those titles include Doctor Strange: The Sorcerer Supreme, The Invincible Iron Man, Ultimate Avengers 2: Rise of the Panther and Ultimate Avengers: The Movie.

Why aren’t the Marvel animated movies on Disney+?

Why are these titles on Netflix and not Disney+? Well, they’re not owned by Disney or 20th Century Fox. Instead, they were distributed and owned by Lionsgate. That means Lionsgate has control over who it licenses the titles too and in this case, they’re now on Netflix.

Of course, there’s a bit of overlap here with the Disney purchase of Marvel in 2009 but that’s because the movies were greenlit in 2004 as part of an expansive deal.

That’s not to say these couldn’t eventually leave Netflix in favor of Disney+. In fact, it’s probably in Disney’s interest to make that the case eventually.

Will you be watching these new Marvel movies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.