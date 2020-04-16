Netflix Thriller ‘Dangerous Lies’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Release Date

Arriving on Netflix later this April is Dangerous Lies, starring Riverdale star Camila Mendes. We have everything you need to know about the thriller, including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Dangerous Lies is an upcoming Netflix Original thriller directed by Michael Scott and based on the screenplay written by David Golden.

When is the Netflix release date for Dangerous Lies?

Dangerous Lies has been confirmed to be released on Netflix on Thursday, April 30th, 2020.

You’ll be able to watch Dangerous Lies in every region around the world as the thriller will be released globally.

What is the plot of Dangerous Lies?

The synopsis for Dangerous Lies has been provided by Netflix:

When a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she’s drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she’s going to survive, she’ll have to question everyone’s motives even the people she loves.

Who are the cast members of Dangerous Lies?

The following cast members are the stars of Dangerous Lies on Netflix:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Katie Franklin Camila Mendes Riverdale | The Perfect Date | The New Romantic Adam Franklin Jessie T. Usher The Boys | Shaft | Independence Day: Resurrection Ben Cam Gigandet Twilight | Never Back Down | Priest Charlie Nick Purcha Spooksville | R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour | iZombie Detective Garfield Wilson Coffee & Kareem | Come to Daddy | The Man in the High Castle TBA Jamie Chung Big Hero 6 | The Gifted | Gotham TBA Sasha Alexander Shameless | Rizzoli & Isles | NCIS TBA Elliot Gould Ocean’s Eleven | Ocean’s Thirteen | Contagion

This is the second Netflix Original for Riverdale star Camila Mendes, and third for subscribers who receive Riverdale as an Original outside of the US.

What is the run time?

The run time has been confirmed on IMDb as 96 minutes.

Can I stream Dangerous Lies in 4k?

It’s now a requirement by Netflix that the latest Originals must be available to stream in 4K.

To watch Dangerous Lies in 4K you will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix subscription and an internet connection capable of 25Mbps.

When and where did filming take place for Dangerous Lies?

Principal photography for Dangerous Lies began in April 2019 (notably after Camila Mendes would have finished filming on Riverdale).

Filming took place in Vancouver, Canada.

Will you be watching Dangerous Lies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!