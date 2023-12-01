New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: November 2023

November began a new creative partnership between Netflix and Yash Raj Films with the release of the Original limited series The Railway Men. It also saw the streaming release of one of this year’s biggest Indian box office hits: Shah Rukh Khan’s action extravaganza Jawan.

Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in November 2023.

N = Netflix Original

Featured Videos

New Indian Movies on Netflix: November 2023

Jawan (2023)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 170 Minutes

Director: Atlee

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 1

Shah Rukh Khan shows his full star power in the decade-spanning action flick Jawan (“Soldier“), Tamil-film director Atlee’s first Hindi-language movie. An unlikely band of vigilantes stages brazen hijackings to highlight political corruption and show just how easily the government could meet the needs of its people, if it wanted to. Though the version of Jawan on Netflix is touted as the “Extended Cut,” its runtime is only one minute longer than the theatrical release. Each language version of Jawan has a separate catalogue entry.

MAD (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 124 Minutes

Director: Kalyan Shankar

Cast: Sangeeth Shoban, Ram Nithin, Narne Nithin

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 3

Three college pranksters — Manoj, Ahsok, and Damodar (aka “MAD”) — learn about life, love, and friendship while they earn their engineering degrees. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Irugapatru (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 152 Minutes

Director: Yuvaraj Dhayalan

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Vikram Prabhu, Vidharth

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: November 5

In Irugapatru (“Hold Tight“), three couples use marriage counseling to address their relationship problems — but one of the couples in trouble is the counselor and her husband. Additional dialogue options can be found in Irugapatru‘s audio menu.

Sukhee (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Sonal Joshi

Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: November 16

Bored stay-at-home mom Sukhee (Shilpa Shetty) shakes things up when she leaves her small town to reunite with her high school friends in Delhi for a week of rowdy fun. This is director Sonal Joshi’s feature debut.

Pulimada (2023)

Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 107 Minutes

Director: A.K. Sajan

Cast: Joju George, Aishwarya Rajesh, Chemban Vinod Jose

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: November 23

A 40-something police officer with a family history of mental illness takes a turn for the worse after being jilted at the altar. His basest instincts get the best of him, all while a wild tiger lurks in the vicinity. Additional dialogue options can be selected in the film’s audio menu.

Leo (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 161 Minutes

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Cast: Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 28

Leo — no, not the Adam Sandler animated movie of the same name — is inspired by the David Cronenberg film A History of Violence. A quiet cafe owner named Parthi makes national headlines when he kills several robbers in self-defense. Soon after, notorious gangster Antony Das comes calling, convinced that Parthi is his long-lost son, Leo. Each language version of Leo has its own separate catalogue entry.

Aithe (2003)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 131 Minutes

Director: Chandrashekhar Yeleti

Cast: Pavan Malhotra, Veerendra Chowhan, Mohit Chadha

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 29

Aithe won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu in 2003. Mobster Irfan Khan hires four desperate men to hijack a plane and help him flee the country. Little does Khan know that he’s not the one calling the shots.

Amma Cheppindi (2006)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: Gangaraju Gunnam

Cast: Suhasini, Shreya Reddy, Sharwanand

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: November 29

Bose — a young man with an intellectual disability — is an outcast in a town where the main employer is the Bharat Rocket Center, where his own rocket scientist father is the director. When a plot to bomb the center is exposed, Bose gets a chance to prove his worth to those who doubted him.

Bangaru Bullodu (1993)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 146 Minutes

Director: Ravi Raja Pinisetty

Cast: Balakrishna, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: November 29

Rani likes Balaiah, but Balaiah likes Priya. Priya doesn’t like Rani and sets out to make Balaiah fall in love with her just to spite her rival. Toying with Balaiah’s heart reveals a secret Priya hoped to hide. Bangaru Bullodu is Aranyak-star Raveena Tandon’s first Telugu film.

Bujjigadu (2008)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Cast: Prabhas, Trisha Krishnan, Mohan Babu

Genre: Drama, Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 29

On his way home to reunite with his estranged childhood sweetheart Chitti, hooligan Bujji takes a contract to kill a man, not knowing that his target is Chitti’s older brother.

Ee Rojullo (2012)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 125 Minutes

Director: Maruthi

Cast: Reshma Rathore, Mangam Srinivas, M.S. Narayana

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 29

This low-budget rom-com became a surprise box office hit when it released in 2012. Sri and Shreya have both sworn off romance, having been burned by love before — but something tells me these two won’t be single by the end of the film.

Kushi (2001)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 175 Minutes

Director: S. J. Suryah

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bhoomika Chawla, Sudhakar

Genre: Drama, Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 29

Since birth, Siddhu’s fate has been intertwined with Madhu’s. Stubbornness keeps them apart until they try to spark romance between their mutual friends and wind up falling in love themselves.

Mission Raniganj (2003)

Languages: Hindi

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra

Genre: Disaster Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 30

Fitting that Netflix would debut a movie about a mine rescue two days after workers were successfully saved from a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand. Also known as “Mission Rescue,” Mission Raniganj is based on the true story of a mine collapse in West Bengal in 1989. Akshay Kumar plays Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who frees 65 miners after a flood traps them underground.

New Indian Series on Netflix: November 2023

The Railway Men (2023)

Languages: Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Cast: R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 18

The first product of a multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and venerable production house Yash Raj Films — the same one featured in the Netflix Original docuseries The Romantics — is the drama series The Railway Men. Based on a true story, the limited series depicts the world’s worst industrial accident, which occurred in 1984 when a gas leak at a Union Carbide chemical plant in Bhopal, India killed and injured tens of thousands of people in a nearby village. A stellar lead cast plays the heroic railway workers who saved thousands of lives as the tragedy unfolded. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — are available in the show’s audio menu.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!