Netflix Acquires the Global Rights to ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Netflix has been busy of late acquiring new movies for subscribers to watch in the near future. One of the most exciting movies to be picked up is the Venice Festival’s best film nominee, Pieces of a Woman. Coming to Netflix in the near future, here’s everything we know so far about Pieces of a Woman.

Pieces of a Woman is an upcoming Netflix Original drama directed by Kornél Mundruczó and written by Kata Wéber.

Howard Shore, the legendary composer of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, composed the music for Pieces of a Woman.

When is the Netflix release date for Pieces of a Woman?

Netflix has only announced it was be distributing the movie globally, an actual release date has yet to be announced.

It won’t be long before Pieces of a Woman is available to stream on Netflix. The feature still requires promoting, which means we can expect posters, banners, and a trailer with all of the relevant Netflix branding.

Pieces of a Woman recently made its on-screen debut at the 77th Venice Film Festival.

What is the plot of Pieces of a Woman?

Boston couple, Martha and Sean Carson are moments away from becoming parents, but tragedy strikes during the home birth when a highly negligent and flustered mid-wife fails to deliver the baby. Heartbroken, Martha must overcome her own grief while trying to navigate a fractured relationship with her husband, her overbearing mother, and the highly public court-case against the mid-wife.

Who are the cast members of Pieces of a Woman?

The following list is all of the confirmed cast members of Pieces of a Woman:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Martha Vanessa Kirby The Crown | Mission: Impossible – Fallout | The Frankenstein Chronicles Sean Shia LaBeouf Honey Boy | The Peanut Butter Falcon | Fury Suzanne Sarah Snook Predestination | Steve Jobs | The Dressmaker Elizabeth Ellen Burstyn Requiem for a Dream | The Exorcist | Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore Eva Molly Parker Deadwood | Kissed | The Wicker Man Chris Benny Safdie Good Time | Uncut Gems | Daddy Longlegs Anita Iliza Shlesinger Spenser Confidential | Instant Family | Robot Chicken Linda Vanessa Smythe Designated Survivor | Murdoch Mysteries | Saving Hope Robert Sean Tucker Long Shot | Confessions of a Dangerous Mind | Helix TBA Jimmie Fails The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Actress, Vanessa Kirby, known for her role as Princess Margaret in the Netflix Original series The Crown, won the Volpi Cup award for Best Actress.

There’s a very good chance that Vanessa Kirby could be nominated for an Oscar in the near future.

When and where did filming for Pieces of a Woman take place?

Principal photography for Pieces of a Woman took place from December 2019 to March 2020. Filming, luckily concluded before Covid-19 could delay production.

Three filming locations have been listed on the movie’s official IMDb Page:

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Oslo, Norway

Drammen, Norway

What is the official runtime?

Pieces of a Woman has a runtime of 126 minutes.

Will Pieces of a Woman be available to stream in 4K?

Subscribers can look forward to watching the upcoming drama in 4K.

The majority of the latest Originals arrive with the availability to stream in 4K. To watch Pieces of a Woman in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

Are you excited about the Netflix release of Pieces of a Woman? Let us know in the comments below!