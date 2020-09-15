Netflix K-Drama ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ Season 1 Coming in October 2020

For K-Dramas on Netflix, 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. As we enter Fall/Autumn, we’re learning more of what’s to come from South Korea. Coming to Netflix this October is the exciting new rom-com K-Drama series Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is an upcoming Internationally licensed Netflix Original romantic comedy K-Drama series. The K-Drama is directed by Kim Min Kyung, and the writer of the series was Oh Ji Young.

When is the Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol Netflix release date?

We can confirm that the first episode of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol will be available to stream on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

Two episodes will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol will have a total of 16 episodes spread across eight weeks.

Episode Release Schedule

The latest episodes of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol will be available to stream the same day as its South Korean broadcast on tvN.

Episode tVN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 2 08/10/2020 08/10/2020 3 14/10/2020 14/10/2020 4 15/10/2020 15/10/2020 5 21/10/2020 21/10/2020 6 22/10/2020 22/10/2020 7 28/10/2020 28/10/2020 8 29/10/2020 29/10/2020 9 04/11/2020 04/11/2020 10 05/11/2020 05/11/2020 11 11/11/2020 11/11/2020 12 12/11/2020 12/11/2020 13 18/11/2020 18/11/2020 14 19/11/2020 19/11/2020 15 25/11/2020 25/11/2020 16 26/11/2020 26/11/2020

What are the episode run times?

Each episode of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol has an approximate run-time of 60 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol will have a parental rating of TV-14.

What is the plot of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol?

Goo Ra Ra, a beautiful but an immature and mischievous pianist, hits rock bottom when her family loses all of its money. Making her way into the countryside, Goo Ra Ra stumbles across La La Land, a piano academy in a small village. Fate has her cross paths with the Sun-Woo Joon, a care-free but warm-hearted individual, who has been happy to make ends meet through his part-time jobs.

Who are the cast members of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Goo Ra Ra Go Ah Ra Hospital Playlist | Reply 1988 | Black Sun Woo Joon Lee Jae Wook When the Weather Is Fine | Extraordinary | Search: WWW Cha Eun Seok Kim Joo Heon Its Okay to Not Be Okay | Dr. Romantic 2 | Designated Survivor: 60 Days Goo Man Su Uhm Hyo Sub Doctor John | Terius Behind Me | Life Secretary Moon Ahn Nae Sang Into the Ring | Hi Bye, Mama! | Beautiful World Gong Mi Suk Moon Hee Kyung Hospital Playlist | Woman of Dignity | Because This is My First Life Jo Yoon Shil Seo Yi Sook Nobody Knows | Hotel Del Luna | The Banker Chu Min Soo Heo Dong Won Missing: The Other Side | The King: Eternal Monarch | Incomplete Life Bang Jung Name Moon Tae Yu Hospital Playlist | Confession | A Taxi Driver Im Ja Kyung Jeon Soo Kyung Love with Flaws | My Strange Hero | The Last Empress

Are you excited to watch Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!