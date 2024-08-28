Best Beginner Anime Series on Netflix in 2024

Netflix’s anime library has grown tremendously over the past few years, with licensed classics sitting on the streaming service alongside big new anime titles exclusive to Netflix. If you’re brand new to the genre and want to know where to start, here’s our guide to the best starter anime series on Netflix in 2024.

The Netflix library seems smaller than dedicated anime streaming services such as Crunchyroll and HI-Dive. However, compared to over ten years ago, when the first Netflix Original anime, Knights of Sidonia, landed on the platform, the anime landscape on Netflix has changed dramatically. Culturally, the anime landscape has also shifted, with references to anime found in mainstream music, sports, television, films, video games, and streaming. Arguably, anime has never been more popular than it is in 2024.

Netflix has invested heavily in its library of anime content, including dozens of original anime movies and shows, and licensing popular and in-demand anime. While for a time Netflix was known for the so-called Netflix Jail, even their aversion to weekly drops has lessened.

Finding what show to watch to start your anime experience may be daunting for subscribers new to anime. So, in the guide below, we’ll help you understand the differences between the anime demographics and genres, which shows are super friendly for beginners, and which shows you can watch to expand your viewing experience further.

The different anime demographics

To better understand where you should start with anime, most anime will fall under the following categories.

Kodomomuke – Anime typically viewed by children under the age of 12. Examples of Kodomomuke anime are Pokemon, Digimon, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Beyblade.

– Anime typically viewed by children under the age of 12. Examples of Kodomomuke anime are Pokemon, Digimon, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Beyblade. Shōnen – Anime aimed at children (primarily boys) aged 12-18, and arguably the most popular anime demographic featuring popular shows such as One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer.

– Anime aimed at children (primarily boys) aged 12-18, and arguably the most popular anime demographic featuring popular shows such as One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer. Seinen – Anime aimed toward adults (primarily young men) with mature themes, such as Berserk, Vinland Sagam Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Cowboy Bebop, fall under this category.

– Anime aimed toward adults (primarily young men) with mature themes, such as Berserk, Vinland Sagam Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Cowboy Bebop, fall under this category. Shojo – Anime aimed at children (primarily girls) aged 12-18. Often, romance anime or anime with female protagonists fall under this category, such as Sailor Moon, From Me to You, and Fruits Basket.

– Anime aimed at children (primarily girls) aged 12-18. Often, romance anime or anime with female protagonists fall under this category, such as Sailor Moon, From Me to You, and Fruits Basket. Josei – Anime aimed toward adults (primarily young women). Dramas and romances with mature themes , such as Paradise Kiss, Princess Jellyfish, and Yuri on Ice, fall under this category .

Now we’ve got that out of the way. We can begin to take a look at anime on Netflix.

What anime should I watch first on Netflix?

We recommend a Shōnen and a Seinen anime to get you started on Netflix.

First, for Shōnen, we recommend The Seven Deadly Sins, one of Netflix’s first exclusively licensed anime titles. The story takes place in the Kingdom of Liones, where the prestigious Holy Knights protect the realm. But after a coup, a powerful group of Holy Knights known as The Seven Deadly Sins goes into exile. Several years later, Elizabeth, the princess of Liones, searches for the mysterious knights in the hope they will help her save her family and the kingdom.

In total, there are 101 episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins, which is more than enough to get you started on your anime journey.

As for Seinen, we’d start with the 90s classic Neon Genesis Evangelion. The mecha anime is one of the most iconic franchises from Japan, and since 2019, it has been exclusive to stream on Netflix. In the year 2015, angels began their invasion of Earth. With only a handful of EVA pilots available, Sjinji Ikari is suddenly recruited to pilot the EVA-01, a giant organic mecha capable of stopping an angel.

I’m looking for action and adventure!

There is no shortage of action-adventure anime on Netflix. Some of the most popular adventure anime titles today are available to stream on Netflix.

Here are some of our top picks to get you started with action-adventure anime on Netflix:

One Piece —Join Monkey D. Luffy on his adventure to become King of the Pirates as he searches for the “One Piece,” the fabled treasure of the executed pirate king Gold Roger. Perfect, too, if you’re watching or want to watch the live-action series.

—Join Monkey D. Luffy on his adventure to become King of the Pirates as he searches for the “One Piece,” the fabled treasure of the executed pirate king Gold Roger. Perfect, too, if you’re watching or want to watch the live-action series. Demon Slayer —After the death of his family, Tanjiro joins an elite organization of demon slayers to train and kill the demon responsible for murdering his family and to return his sister, Nezuko, back to human.

—After the death of his family, Tanjiro joins an elite organization of demon slayers to train and kill the demon responsible for murdering his family and to return his sister, Nezuko, back to human. Jujutsu Kaisen—When high schooler Yuki Itadori consumes a cursed finger to save the lives of his friends, he is forced to share his body with the ancient evil sorcerer Sukuna. To take control of his new powers and to find the remaining 19 fingers to be consumed so he can be exorcised, Itadori enrolls at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School.

One Piece, which has been ongoing since 1999, has over 500 episodes available to stream on Netflix, which is still less than half the total episode count. Thanks to its intimidating episode count, new and old fans have been put off from watching the pirate adventure. Please don’t let that deter you from enjoying one of the best-written stories in recent history.

As for other action-adventure anime, the vast majority fall under the Shōnen demographic, which means titles such as Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naruto, The Seven Deadly Sins, Black Clover, Yu Yu Hakusho, My Hero Academia, and more!

I want romance!

What’s life without a bit of romance? There’s certainly plenty of it in anime. From period dramas to first loves and awkward high-school romances, there is a little bit of romance for everyone on Netflix.

Here are some of our top picks to get you started with romance anime on Netflix:

Violet Evergarden —Injured in the final moments of the Great War, Violet Evergarden was left hospitalized with the words “I love you” from the person she considers dearest. After witnessing an Auto Memory Doll in action, Violet is inspired and begins to work as one, which leads her on a journey of self-discovery for herself and her clients.

—Injured in the final moments of the Great War, Violet Evergarden was left hospitalized with the words “I love you” from the person she considers dearest. After witnessing an Auto Memory Doll in action, Violet is inspired and begins to work as one, which leads her on a journey of self-discovery for herself and her clients. From Me to You —Wishing to make friends, Sawako is shunned by her classmates for resembling Sadako from The Ring. One day, she is befriended by the popular Kazehaya-kun, and with his help, she makes more friends, but slowly and surely, love blossoms between the pair.

—Wishing to make friends, Sawako is shunned by her classmates for resembling Sadako from The Ring. One day, she is befriended by the popular Kazehaya-kun, and with his help, she makes more friends, but slowly and surely, love blossoms between the pair. The Quintessential Quintuplets—Through hard work, Fuutarou Uesugi became the top student in his high school. To earn more money to help his debt-ridden family, Uesugi is hired to tutor the Nakano sisters, who are identical quintuplets. With his future on the line, Uesugi must push past the Nakano’s hatred for studying to help them graduate.

I want sports!

Although there isn’t an extensive number of sports anime available on Netflix, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some excellent ones you can watch right now.

Here are our top picks to get you started with sports anime on Netflix:

Kuroko’s Basketball —Kuroko, the 6th member of the Generation of Miracles, enrolls at Seirin High School and joins the Basketball Team. He meets Kagami, who recently returned to Japan from the USA, where he learned to play basketball. Together, the talented first-years take on other members of the Generation of Miracles as they seek to win nationals for Seirin.

—Kuroko, the 6th member of the Generation of Miracles, enrolls at Seirin High School and joins the Basketball Team. He meets Kagami, who recently returned to Japan from the USA, where he learned to play basketball. Together, the talented first-years take on other members of the Generation of Miracles as they seek to win nationals for Seirin. Haikyu!! —Hinata Shouyou, small but determined, loves volleyball. After a crushing defeat in middle school, Shouyou improves his skills. He enrolls at Karsuno High School and joins the volleyball team, where he faces the “King of the Court,” Kageyama, the incredible setter who destroyed Shouyou’s team in middle school. Now, teammates, the pair must set aside their differences and work together to take Karasuno High to national glory.

—Hinata Shouyou, small but determined, loves volleyball. After a crushing defeat in middle school, Shouyou improves his skills. He enrolls at Karsuno High School and joins the volleyball team, where he faces the “King of the Court,” Kageyama, the incredible setter who destroyed Shouyou’s team in middle school. Now, teammates, the pair must set aside their differences and work together to take Karasuno High to national glory. Rising Impact—Gawain, a small boy of incredible strength, loves baseball. However, after meeting Kiria Nishino, he soon falls in love with golf. A raw and natural talent, Kiria helps Gawain enroll at Camelot Academy, a prestigious school for aspiring golfers.

What anime shows are you going to get started on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!