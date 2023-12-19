We’re only a couple of short months away from the end of 2023. This means we can already begin to look ahead at the anime coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond. There’s already an intriguing lineup of new titles that we’re sure subscribers will be excited to watch.

Want to see what’s still set to arrive on Netflix in 2023? We just updated our anime preview for all the confirmed anime set to arrive throughout the latter months of the year here.

Please note: This list is not concrete and makes various assumptions about release dates. Some titles could still be released in 2023. This is a work-in-progress preview and will be constantly updated over time to reflect new titles.

N = Netflix Original

Anime Confirmed for Netflix in 2024

New Episodes: 39

Studio: TOEI Animation

Netflix Release Date: January 1st, 2024

Marineford, one of the best arcs of One Piece, will arrive on New Year’s Day! This will take the episode count to just below 500, which is still less than half of all released One Episodes.

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Trigger

Netflix Release Date: January 4th, 2024

From the studio that brought Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Little Witch Academia to life, a brand new and exciting anime, Delicious in Dungeon, will greet subscribers in the new year.

The synopsis for Delicious in Dungeon has been sourced from Netflix:

“The knight Laios sets out with a skilled party to claim the treasure of a lost kingdom buried deep beneath the graveyard of a small village. Unfortunately, they were bested by a Flame Dragon, who ate Laios’s little sister, Farin. Although the party managed to teleport out of the dungeon, they left their equipment behind and were penniless. Demoralized, the party broke up. Now Laios must tackle the dungeon again, and with only one month to save Farin before she is digested.”

Director: Maboroshi

Genre: Animation, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Studio: Mappa

Netflix Release Date: January 15th, 2023

The animation studio behind the final season of Attack on Titan is behind Netflix’s new and exciting anime film.

The synopsis for Maboroshi has been sourced from IMDb:

“Third-year middle school student Masamune, who lives in a town where time has stopped because a sudden explosion at a steelworks factory has sealed off all exits to the town. In order to hopefully one day return to normal, the residents of the town are forbidden from changing, and they live out their gloomy everyday lives. Masamune’s enigmatic classmate Atsumi leads him one day to the fifth blast furnace of the steelworks factory, and there they meet a girl who is wild like a wolf and who cannot talk. The meeting of Masamune and these two girls upsets the balance of the world. The unstoppable “love impulse” of the boys and girls who are tired of their everyday lives begins to destroy the world.”

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: January 31st, 2024

Four Knights of the Apocalypse takes place several years after the events of The Seven Deadly Sins. The series shifts the focus over to Percival, a young boy who learns of the prophecy of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a deadly group of warriors destined to destroy the world. Learning he is one of the destined knights, Percival sets out to find the other three members. Joining him on his quest is Lancelot, a Liones knight and the son of Ban, the former Seven Deadly Sins holy knight of Greed.

The series will begin streaming on Netflix on January 31st, 2024.

T.P Bon (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Bones

Netflix Release Date: May 2nd, 2024*

It’s been over three decades since the last anime adaptation of Fujiko Fujio’s manga.

The story is centered around a typical high school student, Bon, who is recruited as a time travel agent and paired with Ream Stream. Together, it’s their responsibility to travel through time, saving people’s lives during historical events around the globe.

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) N

Episodes: 8*

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: May 15th, 2024

By the time Blood of Zeus season 2 arrives on Netflix, it will be almost three and a half years since the series debuted. It’s been a long wait. Let’s hope the second season can take everything great about season 1 and take it to the next level.

Director: Shannon Tindle, John Aoshima

Studio: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: June 14th, 2024*

Over the years, there have been many different animated adaptations of Ultraman, including the Ultraman anime series on Netflix. This brand-new film is separate from the anime series but fits perfectly into the beloved Japanese franchise.

The synopsis for Ultraman: Rising has been sourced from IMDb Pro;

“Ken Sato, a superstar baseball player who returns to Japan to become the latest hero to carry the mantle of Ultraman. However, he is compelled to raise a newborn kaiju monster, the offspring of his greatest enemy as his own child.”

Rising Impact (Part 1 & Part 2) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Lay-duce

Netflix Release Date: June 2024 and August 2024

From the creator of Seven Deadly Sins, Nakaba Suzuki, his first serialized manga is finally getting its anime adaptation. Suzuki’s fascination with the legend of Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table is evident across multiple works. The sports anime will be split in two, with the first season arriving in June, and part two in August.

Third grader Gawain Nanaumi swaps his love of baseball for golf when he meets Kiria Nishino. Showcasing a natural talent for golf, Nishino helps Gawain enroll at Camelot Academy, a prestigious school for golfers worldwide.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Safehouse

Netflix Release Date: October 2024

The details of Requiem for Vengeance are limited, but we do know that the series will take place during the One-Year War. The series has only Celia Massingham, but we expect to learn more in the coming months.

Beastars (Season 4) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 4

Studio: Orange

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The long-anticipated final season of Beastars is coming in 2024!

Moonrise (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Wit Studio

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of Full Metal Alchemist is the character designer behind Netflix’s exciting upcoming sci-fi anime Moonrise.

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Kengan Ashura (Season 2 – Part 2) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Larx Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Kengan Ashura will be ending with part 2 of its second season as Kengan Annihilation Tournament draws to a climactic and bloody close.

Beat & Motion (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Thanks to a competition put on by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Naoki Fujita, the winner, has been rewarded for winning the competition with an anime adaptation of his manga Beat & Motion.

Devil May Cry (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8 | Seasons: 1

Studio: Studio Mir

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Capcom is once again trusting Netflix with the distribution of an anime series adapted from one of its beloved video game franchises. Jam-packed full of action, a new adaptation of Devil May Cry should look absolutely incredible.

The series will also be part of Adi Shankar’s ‘Bootleg Universe’ which also includes Castlevania.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Crystal Dynamics

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Fans of the rebooted Tomb Raider games will see the story continue as The Legend of Lara Croft takes place after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. According to reports, the anime series will bridge the gap between the reboot and the original games, with MCU alumni Hayley Atwell voicing the legendary archeologist.

Lady Napoleon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 13 | Seasons: 1

Studio: Zero-G

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Shin Kibayashi of Bloody Manga is helming a brand new and original anime series for Netflix. The story of Lady Napoleon is as follows:

The story follows Sophie, a descendant of Napoleon who runs the Lady Napoleon organization, as she, along with Butler and Guy, fight for world domination as they travel the world in search of the three sacred weapons that Napoleon once possessed. Butler, as his name suggests, is a butler who can do it all, while Guy is a martial arts master.

Scott Pilgrim (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Science SARU

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A cult classic the story of Scott Pilgrim is the perfect blend of action and comedy for an anime series.

Stranger Things: Tokyo (Season 1) N

The rumored animated spin-off of the Duffer Brothers’ incredible sci-fi series will take the franchise all the way to Tokyo.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

As one of the most popular video game franchises of the 2000s, it’s quite a surprise there has never been an adaptation of Splinter Cell. Fans have been demanding a new game for years, but hopefully, they can whet their appetites with the anime adaptation.

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA| Seasons: 1

Studio: The Stone Quarry

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Zack Snyder has been extremely busy the past few years producing and directing new content for Netflix. While he’s not busy working on expanding the world of Army of the Dead or working on Rebel Moon, he’ll be working on his take on the world of Greek Mythology, and the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Untitled Anime Projects Announced

BRZRKR (Season 1) N

Created by Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR was a twelve-part limited comic book series from BOOM! Studios. The story is centered around the immortal warrior known as Berserker, who has spent centuries fighting across the world.

Far Cry (Season 1) N

Ubisoft has finally begun expanding the worlds of its own franchises by allowing companies like Netflix to produce anime adaptations. With many different colorful countries and characters to choose from, there’s no shortage of adaptations that could happen.

Grimms’ Fairy Tales (Season 1) N

Most of the known world will already be familiar with many of the Grimms Fairy Tales, but it’s thanks to Disney that many of these stories are believed to be child and family-friendly. This couldn’t be further from the truth as the original fairy tales from Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are far darker in nature, and often tales of warning to stop children from misbehaving.

Terminator (Season 1) N

Another huge franchise ripe for an anime adaptation, Terminator could explore the future of the world taken over by Sky Net as John Connor and the last remnants of humanity struggle to survive.

Which anime titles are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!