Netflix and BBC Co-Production ‘Champion’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

A new co-production is in the works between Netflix and the BBC with the British drama Champion. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Champion, including cast news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Champion is an upcoming British drama and co-production between Netflix and the BBC. Created by Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams, Champion is officially the first TV project for Carty-Williams, and has been billed as a “love letter to Black British music”

Creator Candice Carty-Williams had the following to say about Champion;

Champion is a celebration of Black music and of a Black family, however, fragmented that family might be, and I can’t wait for the world to see their story. Since I knew what music was, I’ve loved grime and U.K. rap and neo-soul, to the point of obsession, and to bring to BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. and Netflix globally a series that gives these genres of music life and texture is my dream, as is working with some of the best producers and songwriters making music today to create original tracks for the show.

Balloon Entertainment and New Pictures are co-producers behind the series, with Bryan Elsley, Dave Evans, and Danielle Scott-Haughton being the executive producers for Balloon Entertainment. Charlie Pattinson, Willow Grylls, and Imogen O’Sullivan are the executive producers of New Pictures. Finally, Carty-Williams and Jo McClellan are the executive producers for the BBC.

When is the Champion Netflix release date?

There’s no confirmed release date for Champion, and with filming running until December 2022, there’s no chance of a 2022 release date.

We’d expect the drama to land on Netflix and begin airing on the BBC sometime in Q2 or Q3 of 2023.

Where will Champion be available to stream?

Netflix has picked up the global rights to the series outside of the UK. This means the British drama will be available to stream on Netflix in every region except for the UK.

UK subscribers will have to settle for watching the series on BBC One or watching the series online through BBC iPlayer.

What is the plot of Champion?

The synopsis of Champion is courtesy of ProductionWeekly:

Champion tells the story of what happens when fame collides with family. Bosco Champion. The golden boy of the Champion family and a UK rap sensation before he was jailed is home from prison, and he’s ready to dominate the music industry once more. Since she can remember, his younger sister Vita has been his personal assistant, running around after him, getting him out of trouble, and hiding his various misdemeanors. But when Bosco’s rival, Belly, discovers Vita’s own talent, she steps out of her brother’s shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another in their quest to both reach the top spot in the charts, and to be the star of the family. Even their parents, soundman turned radio DJ Beres and nineties R&B one-hit wonder Aria, can’t stop Bosco and Vita from splitting the Champion family down the middle as they go head to head in a very public and messy battle. In fact, it might be in their best interests to keep Bosco and Vita apart. A love letter to Black British music set in south London, Champion is the celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture. Who are the cast members of Champion?

Who are the cast members of Champion?

Déja J Bowens will be making her television debut in Champion in the role of Vita Champion, so the actress could become one of the break-out stars of the year when the series eventually lands on Netflix and the BBC.

Malcolm Kamulete will be familiar to some Netflix subscribers thanks to his role as Ra’Nell in the gritty crime-drama series Top Boy. Kamulete is playing the role of Bosco Champion, the older brother of Vita.

Nadine Marshall in plenty of BBC and British shows and films over the years including Paddington 2 and Sherwood. In Champion, Nadine will be playing the role of Aria Champion, the mother of Bosco and Vita. Ray Fearon will be familiar to Harry Potter fans as Firenze the Centaur in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and will be playing the role of Beres Champion.

Below is the cast list of Champion;

Malcolm Kamulete – Bosco Champion

Déja J Bowens – Vita Champion

Ray BLK – Honey Igwe

Nadine Marshall – Aria Champion

Ray Fearon – Beres Champion

Jo Martin – TBA

Kerim Hassan – Memet Karagöz

Adeyinka Akinrinade – TBA

Tom Forbes – TBA

Genesis Lynea – TBA

Karl Collins – TBA

Francis Lovehall – TBA

Corey Weekes – TBA

Rachel Adedeji – TBA

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that the series will have a total of eight episodes, and each episode will have a runtime of 45 minutes.

What is the production status?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 02/08/2022)

Filming for Champion began on July 1st, 2022, and is currently scheduled to last until December 20th, 2022.

Filming locations will take place in various places across London and Birmingham.

Are you looking forward to watching Champion on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!