Netflix Comedy Series ‘No Good Deed’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up with writer and comedian Liz Feldman, the creator of Dead to Me, for her second comedy series on the platform, No Good Deed. The series will follow three very different families vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa, but unbeknownst to them the villa is actually haunted.

Liz Feldman, who is also the creator of Netflix’s Dead to Me, will serve as showrunner, write and produce. Also producing is Will Ferrell, who may at a later point even be cast in the project. Silver Tree will direct the pilot as well as other episodes. Tree’s credits include Dead to Me, You, Shameless, Suits, and more.

Liz Feldman said in a statement about working on the series for Netflix:

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, added:

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced. She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”

No Good Deed is also produced by Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, as well as Christie Smith and Silver Tree. Here’s what else we know about Netflix’s No Good Deed:

What’s the plot of No Good Deed?

Here’s the official logline for Netflix’s No Good Deed:

“The story follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.”

Who is cast in No Good Deed?

The first confirmed cast member for No Good Deed is Everybody Loves Raymond actor and comedian, Ray Romano. Ray will play the role of Paul, a contractor that is desperate to retire, but must first pay off his debts, but in order to leave Los Angeles he must pay off his debts. Paul thinks the solution to his problems is to sell his beautiful Los Feliz home. However, Paul’s past mistakes come back to haunt him.

We expect to learn more about the cast soon.

What’s the production status of No Good Deed?

Netflix’s No Good Deed is still in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward. We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more.

How many episodes will be in No Good Deed?

It has been confirmed that the dark comedy will consist of eight episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for No Good Deed?

Given filming has yet to start on No Good Deed, and film dates are yet to be confirmed, we’d be lucky to see the comedy series on Netflix before the end of 2024.

At the earliest, we are now expecting No Good Deed to be released on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Are you looking forward to No Good Deed? Let us know in the comments.