Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 1

With three weeks left to go before the release of the first half of The Crown’s sixth and final season on Netflix, the streaming service has dropped the first trailer for Peter Morgan’s landmark series.

After five phenomenal seasons of television under its belt, The Crown, creator Peter Morgan’s dramatized take on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II is coming to an end.

We’ve already said goodbye to two previous casts, including the Emmy award-winning actresses Claire Foy, and Olivia Colman. And, soon we’ll be saying goodbye to Imelda Staunton, as the third final actress of the series to play the Queen.

Here’s what fans can expect from Part 1 of the final season of The Crown;

“It’s August 1997, the first Summer after the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Both have embarked on distinctively different holidays. Charles, surrounds himself with the familiarity of the highlands of Balmoral. Meanwhile, Diana, and her sons, find themselves in the company of the Fayed family in the South of France. Unapparelled scrutiny, fueled by the paparazzi, and the Royal press team, continues to take its toll on Diana, which only becomes harder when Princes William and Harry leave for Balmoral. With yacht life losing its appeal, Dodi Fayed presents a welcome to distraction to Diana’s blues, a romantic trip to the city of Paris. Hounded by a relentless media pursuit, Diana and Dodi’s attempt to flee the swarm of paparazzi results in a tragic car crash that would rock the very foundation of the Royal Family. As the news of Diana’s death breaks across the world, the Queen is caught off guard by the response of the British people. Meanwhile, Mohammed Al Fayed, who mourns the death of his son, is left isolated, and shunned by the Royal Family.”

Part 1 of the sixth and final season of The Crown lands on Netflix on November 16th, 2023.

When is Part 2 of the sixth and final season coming to Netflix?

Fans will only have to wait a handful of weeks before part 2 drops on Netflix. The remaining six episodes (5-10) of the series will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on December 14th, 2023.

