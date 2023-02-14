What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: Valentine’s Day 2023

Happy Valentine’s Day to all those who celebrate. We’ve got your coverage on what’s new for the holiday, what’s trending, and more. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for February 14th, 2023.

In case you missed it, at least 38 new releases are planned for this week, with highlights including The Woman King, A Girl and an Astronaut, and The Upshaws.

Best New Titles Added to Netflix for Valentine’s Day 2023

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Part 1)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV, Romance

Cast: Nick Lachey, Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago

Runtime: 65 mins / 1h 5m

For Valentine’s, Netflix has added its brand new reality series (or at least the first 10 episodes) that serves as the Avengers: End Game of the Netflix reality series world.

You’ll find contestants from The Circle, Love is Blind, The Mole and Too Hot to Handle compete against each other once again while looking for love.

The final two episodes of Perfect Match season 1 are due to be added on February 28th, 2023.

Jim Jefferies: High & Dry (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Director: Scott Zabielski

Cast: Jim Jefferies

Writer: Jim Jefferies

Runtime: 68 min / 1h 8m

Back for a fifth Netflix Origianl comedy special is Australian comic Jim Jefferies.

Here’s the official description for the stand-up special:

“No topic is off limits for Jim Jefferies as he muses on stoned koalas, his dad’s vasectomy confusion and choosing between his hair and his sex drive.”

Tomb Raider Reloaded

Added to Netflix’s game collection today is Tomb Raider Reloaded. The top-down rogue-like shooter will have you exploring, you guessed it, hidden tombs and have you discovering relics, dodging traps, and defeating lots of enemies.

Don’t forget, Netflix is also working on a Tomb Raider animation series expected to release in 2023.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 14th, 2023

5 New Movies Added Today

A Sunday Affair (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

– TV-MA – English – Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation. All the Places (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico. Jim Jefferies: High & Dry (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Re/Member (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – Six high schoolers stuck in a murderous time loop must find the scattered remains of an unknown victim to break the curse and finally see another day.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Six high schoolers stuck in a murderous time loop must find the scattered remains of an unknown victim to break the curse and finally see another day. Squared Love All Over Again (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish – A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together.

5 New TV Series Added Today

In Love All Over Again (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?

– TV-MA – Spanish – Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending? Pasión de Gavilanes (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Spanish – Three brothers seek to avenge the tragic death of a loved one, but become emotionally entangled with the daughters of those they hold responsible.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Three brothers seek to avenge the tragic death of a loved one, but become emotionally entangled with the daughters of those they hold responsible. Perfect Match (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

– TV-MA – English – Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition. Robocar POLI Song Song Museum (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – The Robocar Poli rescue team invites you to Song Song Museum to sing and dance along! Which song will be played at the Melody tower?

– TV-Y – English – The Robocar Poli rescue team invites you to Song Song Museum to sing and dance along! Which song will be played at the Melody tower? The Romantics (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Featuring archival footage and in-depth celebrity interviews, this docuseries celebrates the life and legacy of Bollywood filmmaking titan Yash Chopra.

New Titles for Valentine’s Day 2023

Looking for some of the new romance titles Netflix has added? Here’s a rundown of some of the recent and upcoming additions to look forward to:

You: Season 4 Part 1 – Available Now

Dear David – Available Now

Your Place or Mine – Available Now

Love to Hate You (Korea) – Available Now

Love is Blind: After the Altar – Available Now

In Love All Over Again – Available Now

A Sunday Affair (Nigeria) – Available Now

The Law According to Lidia Poët – February 15th

Eva Lasting – February 15th

OMG! Oh My Girl – February 16th

A Girl and an Astronaut (Poland) – February 17th

An Inconvenient Love (Philippines) – February 23rd

Outer Banks (Season 3) – February 23rd

Too Hot to Handle: Germany – February 28th

Sex/Life (Season 2) – March 2nd

If you want to dig further into Netflix’s Valentine’s library, you can unlock more with category codes.

Netflix Top 10 Movies, Series and Kids Titles for February 14th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 You Your Place or Mine Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 Love Is Blind Minions: The Rise of Gru My Dad the Bounty Hunter 3 New Amsterdam I Can Do Bad All By Myself Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 4 My Lover My Killer Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Cocomelon 5 Ginny & Georgia You People Sing 2 6 My Dad the Bounty Hunter Daddy’s Little Girls Sonic Boom 7 Physical: 100 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Little Angel 8 Wednesday The Founder Trolls 9 Love to Hate You Bad Boys II Bebefinn 10 Outer Banks The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Bake Off: The Professionals

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.